‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Is Pretty In Pink In Sheer, Feather Robe

Abigail Ratchford shared a new photo to her Instagram page this weekend that her fans had nothing but love for.

Pink seemed to be the theme of the babe’s new social media upload, which was shared on Sunday, November 17. The “Queen of Curves” was not only posing in the middle of a room with bright pink walls, but was rocking a seriously sexy ensemble in the color as well.

Abigail posed for the shot by sitting on an ornate metal chair with a fuzzy white cloth draped over the seat. She crossed one of her long, lean legs over the other, and turned her head over her shoulder to stare off into the distance rather than looking at the camera straight on.

As for her outfit in the snap, the social media sensation looked pretty in pink in a long robe that boasted a flirty, feather-adorned hemline, noting in the caption that she “pretty much live[s]” in the article of clothing. The garment was made of an entirely sheer material, meaning it provided very little coverage to her curvaceous figure. This exposed her peachy derriere and toned thighs almost in their entirety, much to the delight of her fans.

The top half of Abigail’s robe slunk down her shoulders, revealing a single white shoulder strap of the bra she was wearing underneath. She used one hand to hold the number closed to hide the rest of her bra top, though plenty of cleavage was still left well within eyesight – and her nine million followers hardly seemed bothered by the showing of skin.

Abigail completed her look with a pair of strappy pink stilettos, and added a pair of dangling statement earrings and a slew of rings for some bling. Her long, dark hair was worn down and gathered to one side of her shoulders, cascading in front of her chest. She also donned a full face of makeup that included a thick, lined lip, dusting of blush, and heavy coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing brown eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the newest addition to the Instagram model’s page was an instant hit with her millions of fans. At the time of this writing, the upload racked up more than 42,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to the social media platform – and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the bombshell with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Absolute goddess,” one person wrote.

“Pink is your color,” said another.

“Darling you’re a true vision of elegance and beauty, a perfect ten in my heart,” commented a third.

This is hardly the most revealing look that Abigail has sported on social media. Another recent photo shared to her Instagram feed over the weekend saw her flaunting even more of her flawless figure in a strappy black bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. The snap also proved to be popular with her fans, racking up over 100,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments since going live.