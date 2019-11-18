TLC Fans Celebrate The 25th Anniversary Of Their Legendary Album ‘CrazySexyCool’

Over the weekend, TLC‘s legendary album, CrazySexyCool, turned 25-years-old. Their groundbreaking sophomore album was released through Sony Music in 1994 and became a worldwide success.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone and share what their favorite tracks are.

“This album here was everything. ‘Red Light Special’ was my jam. I was six and after seeing the video I played over and over,” one user wrote.

“I absolutely remember this album and trying to do the ‘Waterfalls’ dance. At the time, I’d never heard that type of storytelling in a song so popular,” another shared.

“25th anniversary of TLC’s #CrazySexyCool this album was and still is FIRE,” a third account tweeted.

“This was the very first album I purchased as a kid. I remember being so excited that I had saved enough money to go buy it!! Such a dope album Can’t believe it’s been 25 years,” a fourth user wrote.

The album became one of 92 albums in the U.S. to be certified diamond, selling over 10 million copies in that country alone. Billboard ranked the record as the seventh greatest album to go diamond, placing higher than Madonna, No Doubt, and Adele.

The era enjoyed four hit singles — “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “Diggin On You,” and “Red Light Special” — which are considered some of their signature songs. According to Music VF, “Creep” became their first single to top the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart and “Waterfalls” became their second. CrazySexyCool peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

Two days ago, TLC announced that they will perform a one-off show in London, U.K. to honor the anniversary next year in June. Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, Nov 20.

At the 38th Annual Grammy Awards, they won big, taking home Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Creep” and Best R&B Album for the iconic LP. “Waterfalls” received nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Since CrazySexyCool, TLC cemented their success with future releases. At the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, they picked up two more trophies for their FanMail album, taking home Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals for “No Scrubs” and Best R&B Album for the LP.

To date, they have been nominated for 12 Grammys and won four.

After a 15 year hiatus, TLC released their fifth and “final” self-titled album in 2017, per The Inquisitr. The record was well-received by fans and included a collaboration with Snoop Dogg.