Blond Bombshell Veronica Bielik Flaunts Bikini Body While Soaking Up The Sun In The Maldives

Instagram sensation Veronica Bielik took to Instagram to show off her incredible curves in a skimpy bikini while vacationing in the Maldives.

The beauty’s latest update, which consisted of three snaps, showed her standing on a beach somewhere in the tropical location with turquoise water and blue sky in the background. She stood barefoot in the white sand as waves rolled up on her feet.

The beauty wore a dusty rose bikini that left little to the imagination. The top featured a triangle design that put plenty of her voluptuous chest on display. The thong bottoms were equally revealing, doing little to cover her up.

The two first snaps in the upload showed Veronica from behind, making her perky derrière the main focal point of the photos. But the pictures also showed off her shapely back and slender waist. One shot captured the beauty looking ahead as water splashed around her ankles. The second picture caught her as she smiled at something off to the side, showing part of her pretty face.

The third picture in the group showed Veronica from the front, giving her fans a nice look at her fabulous figure, as well as her cute bikini. She stood with her arms back, flaunting her chest as she flashed a smile for the camera. In a pose that put one foot forward, Veronica also showed off her curvy hips and flat abs.

The beauty’s hair was wet, and she looked to be wearing a light application of makeup — if any at all. She kept her accessories to a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, Veronica wished her followers a nice week before asking them which photo they preferred. Some of her fans had a favorite, but others had a hard time trying to decide.

“You’re killing it in all of them! But probably 3,” wrote one admirer.

“Good lord!! The only thing that could make that scene perfect is – pretty much nothing!” joked a second follower.

“Perfect shape looking gorgeous beautiful princess,” said a third fan.

“There you go again, taking my breath away!!” quipped a fourth fan.

It’s not unusual for Veronica to take her fans’ breath away. Her Instagram page shows just how stunning she is in just about everything she wears. She definitely knows how to rock a skimpy bikini, but she models a variety of clothing that ranges from revealing dresses and figure-hugging active wear — all of which showcase her enviable curves.