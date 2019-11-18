VS Model Georgia Fowler Gets Wet In A Purple Bikini In St. Barts

The 27-year-old beauty got soaking wet at the beach.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler set pulses racing as she slipped into a fun and colorful bikini look for a recent trip to the beach in St. Barts. The gorgeous model clearly enjoyed a pretty big splash in the ocean in sizzling candid new photos shared online, as the snaps showed her while she got seriously wet and flashed a huge smile in the sunshine.

Georgia, who’s perhaps most famous for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, 2017, and 2018, looked happier and healthier than ever as she waded into the water in a skimpy purple two-piece during her trip to the sunny Caribbean island.

The stunning beach photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed the 27-year-old beauty as she most definitely made the most of her trip to the tropical island. As she stripped down to her fun lilac bikini, she made it very clear that she wasn’t afraid to get her hair and her fit and toned body very wet.

Georgia confidently made her way into the ocean with her back to photographers, who captured shots of the back of the two-piece that flashed some serious skin. The stunning New Zealand native gave her fellow beach goers just a glimpse at her toned booty in the skimpy low-rise bottoms, which were the exact same color as her top.

The top was a full-cup design made out of a ribbed material with sensible thicker straps that stretched over her shoulders. The colorful bikini fastened with what appeared to be a clear plastic clasp on her back.

The model kept her accessories to a minimum, only sporting a thin black bracelet on her right hand and a silver ring on her right-hand pinky finger.

Georgia — who was the host of Season 1 of New Zealand’s Project Runway — had her short brunette hair down for her beach trip, but slicked her locks back and away from her face with sea water after being completely submerged in the ocean.

The candid snaps also showed her as she bravely took on a pretty huge wave. The star literally took it all in her stride though, as she was snapped leaping into the water with one arm stretched out in front of her and the other one behind her. The gorgeous star had a huge smile on her face as she splashed around.

The model was actually in St. Barts to celebrate the wedding of her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor to Johnny “Dex” Barbara. Several other famous faces, including Olivia Culpo, Lorena Rae, and Shanina Shaik, were also on hand to celebrate.

Georgia also uploaded her own bikini photo from her sunny few days in paradise. As The Inquisitr previously reported last week, she sizzled in a skimpy bright yellow two-piece in a snap she shared with her 1 million Instagram followers.