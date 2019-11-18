Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Sizzles In Semi-Sheer Orange Lingerie

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap of herself in skimpy orange lingerie.

In the photo, Hilde stood in the corner of a room with plain white walls and modern-looking silver windows that filled the space with natural light. She placed one elbow on a nearby windowsill and in the other hand held a cream-colored rose with a long stem and several green leaves still attached for a romantic vibe.

Hilde rocked an orange lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The set was from the brand Lounge Underwear, and Hilde made sure to tag the company in the caption of the post. The top featured delicate lace, and the cut exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bottoms likewise had some lace details on the front, and straps that stretched over Hilde’s voluptuous hips. The pale orange shade contrasted with Hilde’s bronzed skin, and the lingerie set showcased her curves to perfection.

The stunner from Australia had her long blond locks loose in soft curls, which cascaded down one shoulder. She kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate bracelet on each wrist and a thin silver choker to complete her look. Her makeup was likewise relatively simple, done in neutral shades with a peach-hued lip. She stared straight into the camera in the snap with a seductive look on her face. She didn’t give much context for the snap in the caption, simply adding a heart emoji.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 11,600 likes within just 27 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the skimpy look.

“Heart just skipped a beat,” one follower said.

Another fan commented “wow you are incredibly beautiful.”

Another follower heaped on the praise in the comments section, and was having a tough time comprehending her beauty.

“Seriously it’s so wrong that you can be THAT hot yet so right at the same time.”

One more follower commented “no words can explain how amazing you and your pictures are.”

The blond babe is always sharing smoking hot shots that emphasize her incredible body. Just yesterday, the bombshell posted a snap in which she rocked a gray bodysuit with high-cut legs that accentuated her curvaceous hips. Though the bodysuit was full-coverage on top with a turtleneck and long sleeves, it clung to every inch of her curves.