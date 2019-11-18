Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous Backside In Skimpy Thong While Laying In Bed

Suzy Cortez dazzled her fans again this week with a new Instagram photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The latest addition to the Miss BumBum winner’s feed was shared on Monday, November 18, and was an instant hit with her 2.1 million followers. In the sultry black-and-white photo, Suzy was snapped laying across her bed with her famous backside to the camera. She had a thin sheet balled up next to her, and propped herself up on her elbows as she stared at the lens with a sensual gaze.

As per usual with the Brazilian bombshell, covering up hardly seemed to be a concern. The babe left very little to the imagination as she posed for the photo in a daringly skimpy ensemble – and the look proved to be popular with her millions of fans.

Suzy’s outfit in the sizzling snap boasted nothing more than a skimpy black thong that left her peachy derriere exposed almost in its entirety. Its thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette that she often flaunts on her Instagram feed.

Meanwhile, the social media sensation went completely topless, upping the ante of her NSFW display even more. Some of long, dark tresses fell in front of her bare chest, covering up any cleavage that may have made an appearance in the photo. The rest was flipped behind her shoulder and cascaded down her toned back, nearly falling down to her booty.

Suzy completed the look with a pair of large, statement earrings that gave her barely-there ensemble a bit of bling.

She also donned a full face of makeup, which included a glossy lip, full eye brows and a dusting of blush and highlighter that made her striking features pop. The glam was finished off with a dark, smokey eye shadow, heavy eye liner, and thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began heaping praise on Suzy’s latest Instagram upload. As of this writing, the revealing photo has earned over 5,500 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform – and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post already as well, where many left compliments for the beauty’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful eyes and lips,” one person wrote.

“Perfect. I love you, you are very beautiful,” said another.

Loading...

A third fan seemed lost for words, simply writing “wow” in his comment on the post.

Suzy is hardly a stranger to showing some skin both on and off social media. Over the weekend, the stunner attended a UFC event that saw her sporting yet another itty-bitty look that included a pair of daisy dukes and a bandeau top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. She shared a photo of her night out to Instagram, which has since earned over 18,000 likes and more than 120 comments from her fans.