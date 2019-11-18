Hannah Brown Stuns In Tiny String Bikini Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Semifinals

The 'Dancing with the Stars' semifinalist wore a crochet-top bikini ahead of an emotional night on the celebrity ballroom competition.

Hannah Brown is ready for Monday night’s semifinals on Dancing with the Stars. In a new Instagram post, The Bachelorette beauty showed that she knows how to score points both in the ballroom and on the beach as she posted a bikini photo to Instagram ahead of the coveted semifinals round on the ABC celebrity dancing competition.

A smiling Hannah posed on the beach at El Dorado Resorts in the Riviera Maya area of Mexico wearing a tiny string bikini with ivory crochet on the top. The color of the bikini appears to be a light brown or tan color, although it is hard to tell for sure as Hannah’s pose is from the side and shows very little of the already-little swimsuit.

The 25-year-old Alabama beauty queen looks happy and relaxed as she frolics through the water on the Mexican beach as her long hair blows in the wind. Palm trees and gazebos can be seen in the background of the photo, which was taken on a gorgeous blue-sky day.

While her bikini pic is clearly a vacation photo, Hannah got down to business in the caption to the pic as she told her 2.5 million Instagram fans that she is ready for Monday night’s semifinals round on Dancing with the Stars. Many fans commented on the post to rave about Hannah’s fit body, which has only gotten stronger since she partnered with pro dancer Alan Bersten three months ago for the TV dancing show.

“Are you even real, you are so gorgeous!!” one fan wrote.

“No wonder you were Miss Alabama, my lord,” another wrote.

“You are smokin’. Body goals,” a third fan told Hannah.

Another follower tagged Alan Bersten with, “Your partner is out here slaying.”

Loading...

This is not the first bikini photo Hannah has shared from the Mexican vacation spot. As The Inquisitr reported last week, the ABC reality star showed off her new dancer’s body alongside Bachelor Nation besties Demi Burnett and Heather Martin as they posed in bikinis and scuba diving gear while vacationing together at the El Dorado Resort.

Hannah is lucky she had a chance to relax and unwind on the beach recently because she’s now in high gear on Dancing with the Stars. Her partner Alan told Entertainment Tonight the couple’s semifinals dance will be ” an emotional” one as Hannah shares a personal story through dance. The duo will also compete in a Redemption Round this week as they recreate a new version of a low-scoring dance they performed earlier this season.