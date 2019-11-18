Tuesday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Leaves Ridge Desperate To Find His Son

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 19 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will find herself in a tight spot. Overwhelmed with feelings of guilt, Hope will stand before Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The dressmaker wants to know where Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is, and Hope will struggle to tell him the truth, per She Knows Soaps. She doesn’t know how Ridge will take the news and is scared of the possible consequences of her actions.

Hope and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) just told Ridge that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) officially has a new mother. Thomas signed the adoption papers, giving Hope equal access to the little boy. Ridge confronted mother and daughter and accused them of manipulating his very vulnerable son.

However, Ridge still had some pressing questions about his son’s whereabouts. Ever since Thomas had dinner with Hope and Douglas at Forrester Creations, no one has heard from him. Ridge will want some answers from Hope because he doesn’t know where his son is. In fact, as far as he knows Hope may have been the last person to see him since he disappeared.

Of course, Hope will be nervous as she faces Ridge. He has already lost his temper with her and her mother and she doesn’t know how he will react to the devastating news. Although she previously indicated that she wanted to tell Ridge the truth, she still has some trepidation about coming clean.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that she will haltingly tell Ridge the truth. However, because she is so overcome with remorse and guilt, her story won’t make much sense. In fact, Ridge won’t be able to make head or tails of Hope’s convoluted confession.

At this point, Brooke will step in to try and hush her daughter and get Ridge out of her house, according to The Inquisitr. Brooke is willing to keep the fact that Thomas may be dead from Ridge so that she can protect Hope. It seems obvious that she doesn’t care that Ridge may have just lost his son.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will go home and speak to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). He will tell her that Hope seemed distressed when she tried to tell him where Thomas was. Ridge will try to talk through some of Hope’s confusion statements as he and Shauna try to make sense of her statements. After seeing Hope, Ridge will be convinced that something is very wrong with Thomas. Ridge will become desperate to find Thomas and make sure that he is okay.