VS Angel Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Strapless Bikini In New Photos

Candice Swanapoel showed off some serious skin in a strapless bikini look in new shots taken from a recent professional swimwear photo shoot. In the photos, which were recently shared on Instagram by her own swim line, Tropic of C, the Victoria’s Secret Angel didn’t leave very much to the imagination as she posed for the camera in the middle of a field to promote her popular line of bikinis and swimsuits.

One sizzling shot showed the 31-year-old mom of two while she struck a pose in the middle of the greenery with both of her arms up above her head. With her eyes closed, Candice’s seriously fit and toned body was on full display in her skimpy two-piece that showed off all her hard work keeping her fit and toned model body in check.

The tiny bikini was made up of a strapless bandeau-style top with a twist in the center of her chest. The skimpy top featured a black and pale orange striped design that perfectly matched her even skimpier bottoms.

The high-waisted bikini bottoms had the exact same pattern as well as long string ties — which she tied in a large bow on her hips — that stretched all the way up to her bellybutton to make her already long legs look even longer. The striped bottoms were made up of only a tiny piece of material that barely covered her bottom half.

Another snap shared to the account’s Instagram page showed Candice in the same two-tone bikini as she posed side on to the camera with her hand on her hip and looked off into the distance.

She had her long blond hair wavy and flowing down, while she placed a matching yellow and black geometric print bandanna on her head.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that Candice was modeling a brand new piece from her line. The star rocked the sana top with the praia bottom in the ruffle stripe print, both of which are available to purchase now.

Many fans flocked to the comments section of the uploads to heap praise on the dazzling model.

“Love this print!” one fan said of the new two-piece, while another person commented, “I Loooooooooooooooooooooooooove U Candice Swanepoel.”

Others commented with hearts and heart eye emoji after seeing the star’s latest skimpy swimwear display.

Candice regularly serves as a model for her swim line, as Tropic of C regularly posts shots of the model in her swimwear to social media. The star also often treats her 13.8 million followers to a look at her latest bikini and bathing suit designs on her own Instagram page.

One recent upload showed the superstar as she posed in a high-waisted hot pink bikini that left very little to the imagination for the outdoor shoot, standing in front of a large green bush.