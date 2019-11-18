Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Shows Off Her Fabulous Figure In Pink Lingerie

Australian hottie Tarsha Whitmore flaunted her curves in a set of skimpy pink lingerie in her latest Instagram update.

The brunette beauty chose to show off the underwear while she was inside lounging on a grey sofa. A table decorated with candles and flowers sat in the background, but there was no doubting that this photo was all about Tarsha and her fabulous figure.

With one arm resting on the back of the sofa and her legs slightly spread, Tarsha looked comfortable as she faced the camera at a somewhat close angle. Her light pink lingerie featured a plunging neckline that new attention to her cleavage. The bottoms had a high-cut leg, bringing the eye to her slender waist and the curve of her hips. Also on display was her flat abs and toned thighs. The pink fabric popped against her smooth, bronze skin.

Tarsha wore a face of heavy makeup that featured sculpted brows, thick lashes, smoky eye shadow and a touch of shimmer in the corner of her eyes. Her cheeks and nose were contoured, and she wore a nude gloss on her lips. She opted for minimum accessories wearing only a belly ring. Her long hair, which appeared to be lightened by days in the sun, was parted down the middle. She wore it down in loose curls tossed over one shoulder as she looked up and away from the camera.

In the caption, the stunner said the lingerie came from Gooseberry Intimates. She also joked that she was thinking about donuts. Judging from their reactions, her fans were thinking about how awesome she looked in the snap. Many left behind fire emoji, but others were a little more expressive.

“You are like none other. You inspire me,” one admirer wrote.

“You are a beautiful girl,” a second fan said.

“I can’t cope,” joked a third follower.

“What a doll!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

The beauty models quite a bit lingerie on her Instagram page, but she also likes to show off her body in an array of ensembles ranging from sexy dresses to cute short sets. Fashion brands she models for include Fashion Nova and Oh Polly.

Tarsha seems to travel often, and many of her updates show her enjoying the beach at exotic locations wearing barely-there bikinis. She appears to enjoy sharing her outfits with her followers almost as much as they enjoy seeing her wear them.