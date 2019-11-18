‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Steffy Despair Over Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 19 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his daughter will have new reasons to be concerned about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The dressmaker and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will worry about his mental state and the fact that he is still missing, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas Gave Hope Legal Rights Over Douglas

Ridge’s worst fears were realized when Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) confirmed that his grandson was now a part of their family. They told the dressmaker that Thomas signed the adoption papers and gave custody to Hope.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) told Steffy the same news. He was also shocked to find out that Thomas had actually agreed to Hope legally being Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother. Steffy was disappointed that her brother had not followed her advice. She warned the designer not to give Hope any legal rights to his child.

Thomas’ Indecent Proposal

Ridge will then tell Steffy about the allegations Brooke made against Thomas. In an effort to get Ridge out of the house, Brooke covered for her daughter. Hope was about to tell Ridge that she had pushed Thomas over a railing and into the vat of hydrofluoric acid when Brooke deftly redirected the focus to Thomas. She told her husband that Thomas had asked Hope to sleep with him in exchange for signing the adoption papers.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that the information will send Steffy reeling. This is the last thing that she would have expected from her brother. Steffy and Ridge will be shocked as they discuss Thomas and how easily he bargained his legal rights as Douglas’ biological father. Surely this will prove to them that Thomas is mentally unstable and is not thinking straight.

Thomas Missing On The Bold and the Beautiful

Of course, father and daughter are also worried because Thomas has been missing since his dinner date with Hope. Steffy tried to contact him by text message a few times, while Ridge also thought that it was odd that the designer didn’t pitch for one of his model’s fittings.

But it won’t be long before Thomas makes his grand entrance. According to The Inquisitr, Thomas is alive and well and has just been laying low for a couple of days. He will come back to taunt Hope and Brooke who chose to hide the fact that he may have been dead.