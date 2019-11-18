Kelis Announces 20th Anniversary Tour For Debut Album, ‘Kaleidoscope’

In honor of her debut album, Kaleidoscope, turning 20-years-old, Kelis will embark on a tour to celebrate the record.

The “Trick Me” hitmaker announced the news on her Instagram account, sharing the tour poster with all the dates. She is set to kick off the tour with a European leg in March, starting in Budapest, Hungary. She will continue performing across the continent and is scheduled to finish in London, U.K. at the Roundhouse.

The promotional poster is the album cover of Kelis covered in multi-colored body paint with her arms crossed over on her chest. Her head is tilted back and her eyes are closed. The “Get Along With You” songstress was known for her signature curly hair and had her locks bright orange at the time. They edited in her recent logo horizontally and made it orange to go with the aesthetic.

For her caption, Kelis let her followers know that tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 3,300 likes and over 335 comments from excited fans.

“Whoa @kelis it’s been 20 years. I still listen to it like it just came out!” one user wrote.

“If I get to hear ‘Mafia,’ ‘Game Show,’ and ‘Ghetto Children’ live I’m there!” another shared.

“One of my favorite album covers,” a third follower remarked.

“F**kkkkkkk omg I was not expecting that!!! Yes queeeeeen,” a fourth fan commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaleidoscope was produced by American duo The Neptunes who consists of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. It was released via Virgin Records and only reached No. 144 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, becoming her lowest charting album there to date, according to Billboard.

The lead single, “Caught Out There,” became one of Kelis’ signature singles peaking at No. 4 in the U.K., No. 54 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and No. 9 on the U.S. R&B chart, per Music VF.

The album produced two more singles — “Good Stuff” and “Get Along With You” — and earned herself critical acclaim. In an NME review, the publication gave her album a 9 out of 10 rating and told readers she was a name everyone should remember.

At the 2001 BRIT Awards, she won Best International Newcomer against the likes of Westlife, Pink, and Jill Scott.

Since her debut LP, Kelis has released five more records. Her second and third studio albums — Wonderland and Tasty — were also produced by The Neptunes and cemented her status as a well-respected star. Her latest release, Food, was in 2014.