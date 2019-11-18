James Van Der Beek Reveals Injury On Instagram Ahead Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Semifinals

Will this affect his performances in the final weeks of competition?

James Van Der Beek revealed on Instagram that he suffered an injury after jumping off the stage during a performance of an energetic jive on Dancing with the Stars. The injury reportedly occurred during the show’s November 11 episode.

The actor and his professional partner Emma Slater performed the dance as part of the theme of Week 9, “Girl group, Boy band.” The couple’s routine was accompanied by a live performance of the 1976 Pointers Sisters tune “I’m So Excited.”

Although he appeared not to have been experiencing any struggles throughout his dance with Emma, the former Dawson’s Creek star explained in a November 17 Instagram post that it was the first day he could dance without pain in his left knee.

James also gave himself a well-deserved pat on the back for pushing himself to his personal limits as a dancer.

He revealed on Instagram that he was “proud of his 42-year-old” body and encouraged his followers to never put limits on what they think they can do. James also explained that being patient with your progress when you try something new is the key to overall success.

James also noted on the social media site that he believes jumping off the stage in Cuban Heels was what caused the injury. The shoes, primarily worn by male ballroom dancers during competitions, have a heel that is 1.5 inches high according to Arthur Murray Dance Centers, a leading dance school throughout the United States.

Fans of the actor expressed their sympathies for his injury and encouraged him to push forward to the finals of the ABC reality dance competition series.

“Loved your dances this week. Ice those joints, can’t wait to see your next dance!” said one Instagram follower.

A second fan noted, “Man, I saw that jump and thought it must have been kiiiiilllller on your knee. Glad you’re on the mend! You’ve got my vote!”

“I bet you are in the best shape of your life. My grandfather was an avid dancer and I believe it kept him young and healthy all of his 89 years. It’s been a joy to watch you find something you so obviously love,” said a third fan of the actor on social media.

James and Emma will perform two dances this week for the semifinals of Dancing with the Stars. The remainder of the competing stars includes actor Kel Mitchell, singer Ally Brooke, singer Lauren Alania, and former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

There will be two rounds of dances during tonight’s show: one redemption dance and one unlearned dance. James and Emma will perform a cha-cha and foxtrot for both judge’s scores and the public’s votes.

Dancing with the Stars will air its semifinals competition beginning tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.