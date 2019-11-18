Emily Ratajkowski’s Curve-Flaunting Instagram Video Hits 3 Million Views: ‘Husband Told Me ‘Do A Spin”

Emily Ratajkowski brought Instagram to its knees with a scorching video shared on Sunday night. The sizzling brunette showed off her insane body as she modeled a sexy micro-dress for the camera, and brought some serious heat to Instagram with her jaw-dropping curves.

Fans got an eyeful of Emily’s incredible figure in the captivating video. The Sports Illustrated babe was wearing a minuscule off-white dress that showed plenty of skin and perfectly showcased her toned, lithe physique. The tiny garment hemmed just below the hips, leaving Emily’s endless pins completely exposed. As such, the 27-year-hottie put on a very leggy display in the dangerously short attire, flaunting her chiseled thighs and supple calves.

While the tiny skirt of her dress was certainly on the racy side, the overall outfit gave off a chic, sophisticated vibe. The daring minidress was a sleeveless, high neckline design that emphasized Emily’s hourglass curves, without being cleavage-flaunting. The gorgeous Vogue model paired the item with elegant Gladiator stiletto heels in a contrasting black color and accessorized with a matching purse.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily wore the eye-popping micro-dress at the GO Campaign gala on Saturday night. The supermodel and entrepreneur apparently liked the look so much that she couldn’t wait to share it with her legion of fans. The brunette beauty showed off her dress in two separate posts shared on Sunday — the enticing video, which saw Emily putting her full, statuesque figure on display, and a close-up photo uploaded shortly after, which gave a more detailed view of her curve-hugging dress.

Emily cut a very seductive figure in the alluring video. The clip started off with her posing with her hands on her hips in a provocative posture that highlighted her hourglass frame. The brunette bombshell then let her hands glide down over her sculpted hips and swiftly pulled down on her ultra-short dress, as if to cover up her bared thighs. Afterwards, she spun to a mid-profile pose, all the while shooting a smoldering look at the camera — and eventually turned her back to the lens to show off her pert derriere. Emily parted open her toned legs to better showcase her fierce physique and coquettishly played with her hair, offering fans a stunning view of her backside. She then elegantly twirled to face the camera once more, revealing a coy smile and a kittenish expression on her gorgeous face.

According to the video caption, the footage was shot by none other than Emily’s husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, who accompanied the model at the swanky soiree. As she playfully pointed out in the caption, her hubby asked her to “do a spin” for the camera — and that’s exactly what she did, driving fans into a meltdown in the process. The steamy video racked up more than 1,8 million views within the first three hours of having been posted. The clip went on to amass over 3.1 million views overnight, as well as more than 1 million likes and over 5,000 comments.

Among the people who commented on Emily’s video was fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Irina Shayk. The Russian beauty was so in love with Emily’s outfit and her sexy pose that she left a seemingly endless string of heart emoji under the sizzling post, with 1,027 people hitting the “Like” button on her reply.

Another supermodel to join the conversation was Victoria’s Secret Angel Marth Hunt.

“Omgggg I need this look,” wrote the 30-year-old hottie, with 357 Instagrammers liking her post.

Kim Kardashian‘s famous former assistant, social media influencer Stephanie Shepherd, also chimed in.

“If I looked like this i would just spin when I walked into any and every room,” quipped the columnist and entrepreneur, in a message that garnered 2,151 likes from Emily’s Instagram followers.