Dorit Kemsley Gets Support From ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars After Fan Asks Rude Question About Her Accent

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast clapped back during an awkward moment at BravoCon.

Dorit Kemsley didn’t have to speak when an audience member asked a rude question about her accent during the “RHOBH: The Real 90210” panel at BravoCon. The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was backed by her co-stars Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp during an awkward moment at the New York City fanfest.

During the panel which took place in the Hammerstein Ballroom, an audience member asked the Bravo star, “Dorit, when do you decide that your real accent comes out? Like, is there an iPhone alarm?”

That question did not sit well with Dorit’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, per E! News.

Erika Girardi immediately came to her co-star’s defense.

“That is her real accent,” Erika said of Dorit. “This is her real voice. This is how she speaks. Does she sometimes get influenced by her husband’s accent? Yes.”

Dorit’s husband, PK Kemsley, was born in the UK and has a British accent.

Fellow RHOBH stars Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna also pointed out that Dorit grew up in a multi-language household. Rinna later addressed the rude fan by saying, “Are you glad you asked it?”

Dorit told the audience she wouldn’t be able to “fake” anything with her Bravo castmates because she’s with them “all the time,” according to Page Six.

Moderator Heather McDonald reportedly segued from the awkward Q&A moment by asking the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast if they like her Barbie doll parody of them on her Juicy Scoop podcast.

While the question about Dorit’s accent was asked in a rude way, the beachwear designer’s voice has long been a topic of conversation for fans of the Bravo reality franchise. It’s not a huge surprise that her accent was brought up at the inaugural BravoCon.

Dorit, who is from Connecticut, previously told Bravo’s Daily Dish that the ways she speaks comes from a combination of “many things.” The Bravo star admitted that her husband PK’s “very strong London accent” may have influenced some of her inflections. She also explained that while she was born and raised in America, she spent more than 10 years “back and forth going to Europe.”

“Being around a lot of Europeans and a lot of Brits, you just become a product of your environment, really. That’s who I am. That’s the way I speak. I don’t hear it,” Dorit said of her accent.

Dorit’s voice is not the only thing under scrutiny. Earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beauty was accused of photoshopping a bathing suit photo.