WWE Rumors: Company Still ‘Not Letting Anyone Go’ Amid Growing Number Of Release Requests

Although recent reports suggested that WWE might be willing to allow some of its disgruntled superstars to leave the company despite the constant threat of All Elite Wrestling, the latest update suggests that it might take some time before these wrestlers are released from their contracts.

Quoting recent comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WrestlingNews.co wrote that there seem to be “different schools of thought” when it comes to the plethora of wrestlers who have either been rumored or confirmed to be unhappy with WWE.

“There’s the school of thought that all these guys that wanna leave that are there that aren’t happy, and [one that suggests] they’re really not, that it just kind of hurts morale and it’s just better to let them go.”

While Meltzer added that he knows there are people within WWE who have tried convincing the company that it’s best to allow unhappy superstars to leave, he stressed that the promotion is still “not letting anyone go.”

Meltzer’s latest update comes shortly after he wrote on last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it’s possible some WWE superstars may soon be released, though this might only apply to those who aren’t expected to sign with AEW or aren’t likely to give the rival company a significant boost. As explained by WrestlingNews.co, WWE allowed Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose), Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger), and KENTA (Hideo Itami) to walk away earlier this year, but that was before AEW signed the former two grapplers and made a huge impact with its first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in May.

Sin Cara has requested his release from WWE; says he is “not valued as an athlete or talent” Where should be sign? ???? pic.twitter.com/tU4GBlxF7H — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 11, 2019

Loading...

In recent weeks, several WWE superstars have reportedly requested their release from the company or issued social media statements about such requests. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, cruiserweight star Oney Lorcan became the latest to join this list of wrestlers, one that already includes Luke Harper, Mike Kanellis, Sin Cara, and Jordan Myles. And while superstars such as The Revival appear to be getting a good push after previously being reported to be unhappy with WWE, that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling regarding their potential exit once their contracts expire next year.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, Harper is apparently in a similar situation as The Revival, as his contract will be up in a few months, thus freeing him up to sign elsewhere early next year. However, that isn’t the case with Sin Cara and Kanellis, who both have multiple years remaining on their contracts.