‘Maxim’ Helpful Hottie Caitlin O’Connor Enjoys Vegas In Skintight Denim

Maxim “Helpful Hottie” Caitlin O’Connor took to Las Vegas over the weekend, and updated her followers with a post to Instagram where she stunned in an ensemble of denim pants and thigh-high boots. It was the second post this week to have a focus on denim, as the beauty had also sizzled in ripped jeans and a crop-top shirt.

Caitlin’s most recent shot was while she was having fun in Sin City, specifically at the Park MGM. Formerly Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, the Park MGM describes itself as a mega-resort hotel and casino located on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

For the occasion, Cailtin managed to look both sleek and sexy in her ensemble. Her top consisted of a black tank top with a trendy choker detail around her neck. The top was almost skintight, and expertly clung to her slim figure.

Caitlin coupled the top with a pair of medium wash high-waisted jeans. The higher cut emphasized Caitlin’s hourglass figure, and she accentuated her curves even further by jutting out her hip and putting her hands in her pockets and belt loop.

Adding to the sexiness of the outfit, the seven time Sports Illustrated “Lovely Lady of the Day” wore a pair of thigh-high black boots. They appeared to be made of suede, and had a lace up accent in the back, adding to the sultry vibes of the look.

Cailtin accessorized with a pair of oversized gold square earrings and a rectangular black purse. Her hair had been cut into a chic bob, and the short and straight locks beautifully framed her face. The Pennsylvania native completed the look with a smoky eye and kept the rest of her makeup in a neutral palette.

The update earned over 3,000 likes, along with around 100 comments.

“Looking beautiful gorgeous!” one fan gushed, adding several black heart and fire emoji.

“Seriously such a cutie,” seconded another, likewise with a black heart.

It was not the first time that Caitlin had modeled a denim-centric look this week. She also dropped jaws earlier while wearing a pair of ripped jeans and black crop top, exposing her toned midriff. The crop top was one-shouldered and long-sleeved, and was tight enough to hug all the curves of her body.

This update earned even more love from fans, earning just shy of 4,000 likes and around 135 comments.

“Wow I’m obsessed with this look!” one user raved, adding a couple of fire emoji.

“Been slaying my timeline,” added another, also with a fire emoji.

In her caption, Caitlin tagged Fashion Nova, one of the companies for which she often models. In addition to Fashion Nova, she has also worked with Bang Energy, and recently shot a steamy video for the beverage brand, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.