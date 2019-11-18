GOP Representative Mike Turner Calls Impeachment Testimony ‘Alarming’ And Trump’s Actions ‘Not Okay’

Mike Turner, a Republican Representative from Ohio, admitted that the testimony he heard as a committee member at the House’s closed-door deposition of former NSC official Tim Morrison alarmed him, CNN reported. Morrison’s statement is part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and Morrison will testify publically on Tuesday.

“Well, of course, all of that is alarming. As I’ve said from the beginning, I think this is not OK. The President of the United States shouldn’t even in the original phone call be on the phone with the president of another country and raise his political opponent,” Rep. Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican, told Jake Tapper on State of the Union on Sunday. “So, no, this is not OK.”

The House of Representatives released Morrison’s deposition on Saturday, and the details in it corroborate the testimony of others like US diplomat Bill Taylor, who testified in last week’s public hearings. According to Morrison’s statement, US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who will testify on Wednesday, acted at Trump’s behest in Ukraine. Morrison testified that President Donald Trump told Sondland that he must insist that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky publically announce that he’d opened investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden in connection with Burisma. According to Morrison’s deposition, nearly $400 million in aid that Congress approved for Ukraine from the United States was withheld and was dependant on President Zelensky announcing investigations into President Trump’s political rival.

"I find the President's tweets generally unfortunate," says GOP Rep. Mike Turner about President Trump's tweets against Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch while she was testifying. "It's certainly not witness intimidation… It wouldn't have prevented her from testifying." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ydSH5vNmoK — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 17, 2019

Even though Turner does not like how Trump acted concerning Ukraine, he still defended the president against the impeachment inquiry, according to a Newsweek report. Turner said that there wasn’t a quid pro quo between Trump and Zelensky

During his State of the Union appearance, Turner also weighed in on President Trump’s tweets — specifically the one that the president directed at former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as she testified before the House on Friday. While Turner found himself in the hot seat after Yovanovitch’s testimony because pointed at Yovanovitch, asking if she was done since it was his time, which raised plenty of eyebrows, the Representative spoke about Trump’s tweet. On Friday, Representative Adam Schiff called out the president’s tweet about Yovanovitch in real-time. Schiff read it to her and insinuated that it was witness intimidation. While Turner doesn’t believe that Trump’s tweet amounted to a crime, he called that specific tweet as well as the president’s tweets in general “unfortunate.”

At least one Democratic Representative, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, is tired of the impeachment inquiry, according to The Inquisitr. He intends to vote no if and when it comes to the full house for a vote.