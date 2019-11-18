Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Barely There Leopard-Print Bikini In Racy Instagram Shot

Emily Ratajkowski is trading in her swanky gala dress for a revealing bikini, and the model’s fans are loving it.

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a shot of herself lounging poolside in a tiny leopard-print bikini and matching hat, just a few hours after she glammed up for an appearance at a Hollywood gala. The bikini shot was a huge hit with her fans, attracting more than 140,000 likes and scores of supportive comments in less than an hour after being posted.

Many of the model’s 24.6 million followers had compliments for the curvy physique that she showcased in the shot.

“Truly stunning,” one fan shared.

“Perfect as always!!” another wrote.

Ratajkowski posted the poolside photo after telling fans how much she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard prefer going casual. Earlier in the day, Emily had taken to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the two dressed up for the Go Campaign’s annual gala, a non-profit organization that raises money for children in need around the globe.

Emily wore a simple but formfitting white mini dress for the evening while Sebastian wore a black suit, though it wouldn’t have been his first choice.

In the picture posted to her Instagram stories, Emily wrote to followers that her husband hates wearing suits. In the next picture, the two had changed out of their gala attire and both put on soft, white robes.

“We both prefer robes,” Emily wrote in the caption.

Ratajkowski was wearing even less the following day by the pool. Sebastian was nowhere in sight, but Emily looked relaxed as she gazed into the camera with a slight smile and minimal makeup.

The shot would look right at home to those who keep up on Emily’s Instagram feed. While she is no stranger to dressing up when the occasion calls for it, the model seems to prefer skimpier attire and has a number of shots posing in revealing bikinis — and sometimes even less.

Last week, Emily shared a photo where she laid out by the beach topless with only her leopard-print hat keeping her covered.

Emily seems especially fond of the animal print look, sharing a number of other pictures and videos where she rocks leopard-inspired swimwear.

It’s not just bikinis, either. Earlier this year, Emily shared a shot of herself wearing a revealing leopard-print top, one that showed off her tight stomach and just a hint of cleavage.