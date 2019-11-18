WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s ‘WrestleMania 36’ Opponent To Be Revealed Soon

The WWE Champion is expected to face a 'Friday Night SmackDown' superstar.

WrestleMania 36 is still several months away, but Brock Lesnar‘s opponent could be confirmed in the coming weeks. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Sportskeeda reports that this is the time of year when fans can expect to see some clues on WWE television.

“[We’re] in November, they will pretty much have Brock’s match locked up in the next month,” Meltzer said. “You know Brock’s stuff, because of Paul, because of Brock, and because of Vince, it is always well-planned out in advance. And we should see hints of whatever it is pretty soon.”

At last year’s WrestleMania, Lesnar lost his Universal Championship to Seth Rollins. “The Beast Slayer” didn’t challenge Lesnar until after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but it was evident that he was being built to face Lesnar after Roman Reigns was forced to vacate the title last October.

In 2017, Lesnar lost to Goldberg at the November Survivor Series pay-per-view, which set up their follow-up match at WrestleMania in 2018. Due to Lesnar’s part-time deal, he tends to be saved for the company’s flagship pay-per-views. Therefore, it’s highly possible that his next WrestleMania feud will emerge from this month’s Survivor Series.

Lesnar is defending his championship against Rey Mysterio at the upcoming pay-per-view, but “The Beast Incarnate” is expected to win the match. Given that the duo have been at odds for months, the match should also mark the end of their rivalry. Of course, Lesnar’s next opponent could make an appearance during or after the fight.

While Lesnar’s WrestleMania rival is yet to be unveiled, Meltzer does believe that it will be a Friday Night SmackDown superstar who’s also a champion at the time of this writing.

“I’m still thinking it might be Bray Wyatt. Although they are on different brands, so maybe that’s out of the question, but maybe it’s not, and even if it is out of the question today, it may not be out of the question in a month.”

Wyatt has been portrayed as a monster who doesn’t feel pain lately, and he has a habit of no-selling other superstars’ finishing maneuvers. In that regard, he’s similar to Lesnar, and the match could be showcased as a battle of the beasts.

However, another potential candidate to face Lesnar is Tyson Fury. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the boxer is open to returning to the squared circle, and the current WWE Champion is his dream opponent. A match between the pair should also be a big draw as it will likely appeal to fans of wrestling, boxing, and mixed-martial arts.