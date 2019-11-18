Nancy Pelosi: Republicans Are ‘Not Facing The Reality Of What Is Happening To Our Country’

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said that Republicans are “not facing the reality” of what is happening to the United States, Mediaite reports.

Pelosi appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation to discuss the ongoing impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

“I think the American people have had a good week,” Pelosi said, referring to the televised impeachment hearings which featured multiple witnesses — experienced U.S. diplomats — discussing the president’s allegedly inappropriate contacts with the Ukrainian government.

Host Margaret Brennan insisted that Pelosi addresses Republican lawmakers’ arguments as well.

“If we could just talk about what we want to do,” Pelosi pushed back, refusing to address the issue.

“I really have a real discomfort level of responding to what Republicans say because they are in denial about what has happened in the country,” she said, adding that talking about Republicans would be a “waste of time.”

Brennan insisted that Pelosi respond to arguments being made by the Republican Party, pressing the top Democrat to answer her questions.

Once again, Pelosi argued that discussing what GOP lawmakers think would be a waste of time because “they’re in such quicksand,” fighting against the impeachment investigation, and doing all they can to defend the president.

Pelosi said that she is “honored” to have an interview with Brennan, but kept dodging her questions, insisting that they change the topic of discussion.

The top Democrat reasserted that she does not want to talk about Republicans’ arguments against the probe, insisting that they are “not facing the reality of what is happening to our country.”

“And this is about our democracy that is at risk with this president in the White House,” she said.

Has @realdonaldtrump had a good week? "I think the American people have had a good week. I think truth has had a good week. I think patriotism has had a good week," @speakerpelosi contends after week one of the public #impeachment hearing pic.twitter.com/dmwZPU7Y2H — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 17, 2019

According to Democrats in the House of Representatives, Trump had a quid pro quo agreement with the Ukrainian government. The president, Democrats claim, pressured the Ukrainians to investigate his political opponents, threatening to cut military aid unless the investigations are launched.

According to Republicans, however, Democrats launched the impeachment investigation in order to remove Trump from office. GOP lawmakers have also suggested, echoing Trump, that Ukraine — not Russia — meddled in the 2016 presidential election, in order to help then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Republicans have taken aim at the White House whistleblower, the anonymous individual who revealed Trump’s allegedly inappropriate dealings with Ukraine, suggesting that they are collaborating with top Democrats in the House.

GOP lawmakers have also suggested that Democrats, including House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, need to testify in the probe.