‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Power Couple Is Eliminated, Possibly Left For Family Emergency

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 and Season 35.

Filming for Season 35 of The Challenge is about halfway through and nine (possibly 10) competitors have already been sent home. Most of the spoilers coming out about the season have been posted on The Challenge Vevmo page by insider Pink Rose. It looks like the two newest casualties of Season 35 are power couple Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley, but they may not have been eliminated. Earlier Sunday afternoon, only Jordan was listed as an eliminated contestant and later in the evening, Tori’s name was added to the growing list of players no longer in the game.

Tori and Jordan have followed C.T. Tamburello, Ashley Mitchell, and Stephen Bear out the door, with a handful of rookies as well. This leaves quite a few remaining veterans in the game which includes Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Aneesa Ferreira, Rogan O’Connor, Kyle Christie, Jenna Compono, Kailah Casillas, Jenny West, Melissa Reeves, Mattie Lynn Breaux, Nany Gonzalez, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Cory Wharton, Nelson Thomas, Josh Martinez, and Dee Nguyen.

The timing of Jordan and Tori’s eliminations is odd considering they have been eliminated very closely to one another, and possibly at the same time. As previously reported upon, the format for Season 35 appears to be individual as opposed to teams. This would debunk Tori and Jordan being partners this season, and their close eliminations might just be a coincidence.

Some rumors on Twitter have suggested that Tori and Jordan voluntarily left the show because Tori needed to get home because of a death in the family. The Challenge spoiler account on Twitter, @GamerVev, has noted that several players have wanted to quit the game, and many have had to speak with on-site counselors/psychiatrists.

Several people have threatened to quit & have had meltdowns throughout. I’ve been told multiple castmembers have had to talk with psych. #TheChallenge35 — MillionaireMitchell???? (@GamerVev) November 18, 2019

With two more veterans out of the game, it’s proving that some of this season’s rookies are holding on tight when traditionally they’re the first ones sent packing. None of the Big Brother contestants on this season have been sent home yet, which has caused quite the stir on BB Twitter. Bayleigh Dayton, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Kaycee Clark, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat are all still in the game despite many speculating that they would go home first. Josh Martinez is still in the game as well, but he is already three seasons into the hit series.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.