Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly ‘Discouraged’ In Wake Of The Severe Sentence Given To Toby MacFarlane

A man that committed a crime similar to that which Lori Loughlin has been accused of, was sentenced to six months in prison.

Lori Loughlin is reportedly becoming increasingly concerned about her future in connection to the college admissions scandal. Her elevated worry comes after the recent sentencing of Toby MacFarlane. MacFarlane is one of the many wealthy and influential figures charged in this case and committed a crime very similar to that which Loughlin has been accused of, according to New York Daily News.

MacFarlane received six months behind bars, which is the longest amount of prison time anyone has been given thus far in connection to this case. This does not bode well for Loughlin, who is hoping to avoid jail time by fighting the charges against her.

Thus, inside sources say Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are “very concerned” by this sentencing.

“There’s a similarity to the cases…And they’re smart enough to see that. If this guy pleaded guilty and was still given six months, what does that mean for them? If they’re convicted, their sentences are going to be very severe. Also, they face more charges than Mr. MacFarlane did. They’re very discouraged.”

The source went on to say that it’s been difficult for Loughlin to think about anything besides the charges.

“She knows that she should focus on all the good things in her life, but it’s almost impossible for her to do it,” the source said.

The details regarding these cases are indeed quite similar and even involve the same school. MacFarlane was charged with paying $450,000 to get two of his children into the University of Southern California. He also falsely presented his kids as athletic recruits.

Loughlin and Giannulli also reportedly paid a significant amount of money to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California. They’ve been accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the cheating scheme, to get the girls into this prestigious university. They also reportedly tried to falsely present the girls as rowing crew recruits.

However, there is one primary difference between both of these cases, and it could make all the difference in terms of sentencing. MacFarlane pleaded guilty to his involvement, while Loughlin and Giannulli have chosen to fight the charges. Thus, if they are found to be guilty, they could receive a far harsher sentence and could even spend years behind bars.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, sources said that Loughlin was considering taking a plea deal after she and her husband were hit with their most recent charge, but she was ultimately dissuaded by her husband.

The pair now faces three serious charges, including bribery, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and money laundering.