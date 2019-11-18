Lady Gaga Shows Off Plenty Of Leg In Pink Bridesmaid Dress With Matching Pink Hair For Friend’s Wedding

Lady Gaga was looking great and having fun at friend’s wedding this weekend, sharing pictures of her revealing dress and video of her cutting loose at the reception.

The singer was in the wedding party for longtime friend and makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who got hitched this weekend. The singer shared some pictures of her pink dress and matching pink hair for fans, posting pictures and video in her Instagram Stories.

As People magazine noted, the pictures included a shot of Lady Gaga standing on the beach and showing off plenty of leg in the high-slit dress. Other images showed the singer posing with bridesmaids and the bride herself.

Fans already had a chance to see the lead-up to the wedding through the singer’s Instagram page. Lady Gaga shared some photos as she attended her friend’s bachelorette party last month, though she said she was “in a lot of pain” for the festivities as she had just fallen offstage during a performance a day beforehand. During the performance, the singer had invited a man onstage as part of her act in Las Vegas and climbed into his arms, but he lost his footing and they both went crashing to the ground.

The singer played through the pain for Sarah’s bachelorette party, telling fans that she wasn’t going to let the mishap keep her from the festivities.

“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my bestfriends bachelorette dinner,” she wrote in a caption posted with a selfie from the night, which was run by People magazine.

The “Born this Way” singer seemed no worse for wear at the wedding itself. In one of the videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Lady Gaga could be seen dancing on a tabletop to an Usher song.

She also looked great in a shot of the wedding party that Tanno posted from the rehearsal dinner. In it, Lady Gaga gave a slight smile as she posed in a cutout black dress with her pink hair styled up. The singer wore bright red lipstick and accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The posts from the wedding may have also revealed a hint about her love life. Lady Gaga appeared alone at the wedding. In the caption of one of her photos, she hinted that her rumored relationship with Dan Hornton may have come to an end. In the shot with the bride, the singer wrote, “An about to be married woman and me, a single lady.”