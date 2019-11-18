‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Gets Her Own Show

A whole lot of reality television news came rolling out of BravoCon this weekend, with the announcement of new shows, new Real Housewives and a deep dive into the network fans love so much. One of the weekend’s biggest reveals was that Stassi Schroeder is getting her own show. The Vanderpump Rules star already has a hit podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, as well as a live tour and a best-selling book, Next Level Basic, in addition to her starring gig on the Lisa Vanderpump spin-0ff. It appears as if that wasn’t enough for the fashionista, as she decided to take on one more task in the form of Basically Stassi.

The new show is coming in the form of a digital series. Basically Stassi can be streamed on BravoTV.com, and the first four episodes are already up for fans who just can’t get enough of the blonde.

“Basically Stassi is a natural extension of Stassi Schroeder’s guiding principle in life: be proud, be bold, and most of all, be basic!” Bravo’s description of the show reads. “In each episode, she and her fiancé Beau casually entertain guests in the living room of Stassi’s apartment. We’ll see Stassi get ready and pick out her #OOTD, and then pour some wine with her guests so she can hold court and preside over the most important topics of conversation, like ranch dressing pairings to the obsession with the perfect (theoretical!) murder.”

There will be plenty of Bravolebrity visitors on Stassi’s new show, including co-stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. In one of the episodes posted, Stassi resolves a fight between Katie and Tom. In another, she plays games with Lala and introduces a segment called “Judge Stassi.”

Loading...

Stassi broke down the premise of her show in a video post for Bravo’s Instagram page today. The 31-year-old is trying to break the stereotypes against being “basic,” which she believes many people look down on for being mainstream. Stassi is encouraging her fans and viewers to embrace their inner basicness and jokes about loving pumpkin spice lattes and watching The Bachelor with her girlfriends.

Basically Stassi episodes are pretty short, running about 12 minutes each, so fans don’t have to worry about dedicating too much time to the show when there’s so much other Bravo to catch up on!

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres January 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.