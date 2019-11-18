WWE News: Former Superstar Says Company Made Him ‘Look Like An Idiot’

Jon Moxley — who previously wrestled as Dean Ambrose in WWE — has criticized his old company several times since he walked out back in April. However, his latest shoot interview has revealed more about his decision to walk away. As quoted by Fightful, the current AEW star told Starrcast IV that he wasn’t happy about leaving, but his creative direction left him with no other choice.

“I wasn’t excited to leave, I was bitter about it. I can’t believe that they’re going to make me leave. I can’t believe they’re going to make me walk away from all this money. Can [WWE] not write just one good storyline? Can they just give me one good promo? Does everything have to be f***ing stupid? Does everything have to make me look like an idiot? For f***’s sake, you’re going to make me walk away from all this f***ing money because it’s not like I wanted that money.”

It’s clear that Moxley is motivated by more than money. The former superstar’s sensibilities weren’t an ideal fit for WWE, as he initially made a name for himself competing in deathmatches and engaging in gritty, non-PG storylines. When he joined WWE, however, he was given storylines that saw him befriend plants and participate in comedy skits.

Moxley went on to say that he believed that he’d return to the indies when he left WWE. However, he joined New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he quickly won the IWGP United States Championship and competed in the G1 Climax.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the former IWGP United States Champion is expected to return to NJPW for January’s Wrestle Kingdom event, where he could potentially face Lance Archer or Juice Robinson for the title he held before, but was forced to vacate.

Shortly after leaving WWE, Moxley also made his AEW debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, attacking Kenny Omega and setting up a feud that’s still ongoing. At the time of this writing, he hasn’t been defeated by any AEW superstars.

AEW has also given Moxley the creative push that he desired in WWE. All of his promos have been unscripted, while his unsanctioned match against Omega at last weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view was an example of hardcore wrestling at its most extreme.

One WWE superstar who isn’t a fan of Moxley’s criticism of WWE is his old partner Seth Rollins. While the two remain close friends outside of the squared circle, Rollins previously stated that he doesn’t believe that Moxley was cut out for WWE’s demanding schedule.