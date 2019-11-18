House Democrat Says Lawmakers Are ‘Worn Out’ And ‘Bored’ By Donald Trump Impeachment: ‘I’ll Be Voting No’

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey discussed the ongoing impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, reports Mediaite.

Van Drew appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, telling host Maria Bartiromo that other Democrats in the House of Representatives are privately concerned about the inquiry.

“There is some discussion among some of them quietly, privately of concern, certainly,” the lawmaker said.

Van Drew also said that he is under the impression that most of his colleagues are “worn out” and “bored” by the investigation, and desperate to move on to other issues.

“What I’m hearing out in the street is with most people, they are kind of tired, kind of worn out, bored and they really want to move on,” he said.

“Unless there’s something new and amazing, we know the end game,” the New Jersey Congressman opined, adding that he believes most Democrats would vote against advancing impeachment.

Van Drew, who was one of the only two Democrats in the House of Representatives to vote against authorizing the impeachment inquiry, said that the hearings that took place earlier this week did not change his mind about Trump’s contacts with the Ukrainian government.

Unless damning new information is revealed, Van Drew said, he will vote against impeaching the president.

“I would imagine I’ll be voting no,” he told Fox News, arguing that no evidence suggests Trump committed impeachable offenses, and that the president’s actions do not rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.

The lawmaker added that voting to impeach Trump would disenfranchise “millions upon millions” of Americans who voted for him in 2016.

“Voters choose their leaders in America,” he said.

The vast majority of Van Drew’s colleagues seems to disagree with his assessment of the situation.

According to House Democrats, Trump committed impeachable offenses when he pressured the Ukrainian government to launch investigations into his political opponents, threatening to withhold military aid unless the country’s government fulfills his requests.

Some Democrats claim Trump committed an additional impeachment offense during former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s hearing.

As Yovanovitch was testifying before Congress, the president took to Twitter to insult and belittle the diplomat, questioning her credentials and career.

According to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Trump committed another impeachable offense by attacking Yovanovitch, given that his insults can be interpreted as witness intimidation.

Republicans have strongly pushed back against these allegations, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz arguing that Schiff’s claim is “the single most ridiculous claim” in the impeachment hearing so far.