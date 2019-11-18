T.I.’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Deletes Her Instagram Account After He Has Her Hymen Checked Routinely

T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah Harris recently said goodbye to her Instagram page following her father’s comments about monitoring her hymen every year.

The rapper’s eldest daughter, 18, has been silent since T.I. shared on a podcast that he makes sure that she is still a virgin. The comments were aired earlier this month, several social media users had their own opinions about what T.I. was doing and expressed so on Deyjah’s page. According to Hollywood Life, while many fans were in support of Deyjah, telling her that she can do whatever she chooses with her own body, Deyjah’s Instagram page is currently unavailable. Her account, which was titled “princess_of_da_south” had more than 15 million followers before it was deleted.

According to the outlet, Deyjah had some social media activity that showed that she didn’t agree with her father’s behavior. Prior to deactivating her social media pages, she was seen liking comments that other users made regarding her father. Some social media users bashed the Rhythm and Flow host for being “overprotective” of his daughter, to which Deyjah seemingly agreed. The teenager also unfollowed her father and several members of her family after the comments T.I. made blew up.

Deyjah’s social media break could also be due to the rumors circulating her virginity. The T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle star was reportedly offered by pornography site Pornhub.com to lose her virginity in front of their cameras for $1 million. The website responded to the claims, sharing that they never made a deal with Deyjah. The young star’s virginity has also been a hot topic from many online regarding hymens. Many publicly reminded their followers that a hymen can be broken in various ways without sexual intercourse actually taking place.

Loading...

T.I. shared on the Ladies Like Us podcast why he decided to take Deyjah to the gynecologist on a routine basis. The rapper told hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that he has his daughter go through the process to ensure that she isn’t sexually active.

“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he spilled to the hosts at the time.

Since deactivating her account, many fans have gone to Deyjah’s family’s pages to inquire about her current well-being. Some fans even took to Deyjah’s stepmother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ page to ask if she was alright. Tiny reportedly has only responded with an eye-roll emoji regarding the matter.