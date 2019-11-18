WWE Rumors: Current Champion Reportedly ‘Exploring Other Options’

Kairi Sane is currently receiving a strong push as one half of WWE‘s Women’s Tag Team Champions, but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, she could be looking toward a future outside of the company.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Meltzer stated that while Sane’s tag team partner, Asuka, appears to be happy in WWE, the future of Sane is uncertain.

“I have heard no rumblings whatsoever of Asuka leaving, I’m under the impression that she is very happy in this country. Kairi, obviously we have talked about her. I could see her leaving. I mean I don’t know that she is going to leave but, you know, she has definitely expressed interest in exploring other options.”

As documented by eWrestlingNews, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Sane is being headhunted by Bushiroad, the company that owns New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom.

According to the report, Bushiroad president, Takaaki Kidan, wants Sane and her WWE cohort, Io Shirai, to join Stardom when their WWE deals expire. Furthermore, Meltzer believes that a return to their homeland could be more appealing than their WWE salaries.

Bushiroad’s ownership of Stardom takes effect next month, and the company reportedly wants to add more stars to the roster in a bid to increase its profit margin and appeal to a female demographic.

Sane has a history with Stardom, as she wrestled with the company between 2011 and 2017. During her tenure with the Japanese promotion, she won the World of Stardom Championship, Goddess of Stardom Championship and the Artist of Stardom Champion, among other accolades.

Loading...

Sane was promoted to the main roster in April, where she was assigned to the SmackDown Live brand. She subsequently formed the Kabuki Warriors team with Asuka under the tutelage of Paige, but the pair parted ways with their manager last month.

The Kabuki Warriors struggled to find momentum in the women’s tag team division until they turned heel, which led to them defeating Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss for the titles at October’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Perhaps WWE’s recent focus on the women’s tag team division will give Sane an incentive to stay. However, should she decide to leave, she’ll be one of several superstars who are reportedly unhappy in the company.

As noted by f4wonline.com, Sane signed a three-year deal with WWE in 2017. If she doesn’t agree to a new contract in the coming months, it’s highly likely that she’ll return to Japan.