Kaley Cuoco Eats An Ice Cream Sundae At Friendly’s, Reveals It’s Her First Time There

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco just uploaded a sweet new Instagram post where she was pictured eating a sundae at Friendly’s. But fans loved that she didn’t just share a new photo, but a confession: it was her first time visiting the popular American food chain.

Befitting a classic lazy Sunday, Kaley was dressed casually for the occasion. She wore a simple black parka that was unzipped to offer a glimpse of a grey and pink hoodie. The black color of her coat popped against the background of the shot, like the red walls and the wood brown wainscoting of the restaurant.

The former 8 Simple Rules For Dating My Teenage Daughter actress didn’t wear accessories and kept her face bare of any makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her hair was styled in a messy bun, and several escaped wisps of hair were pushed behind her ears.

On one hand, she held a silver sundae cup filled with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. On the other, she held a spoon that looked to have just been licked clean.

That said, the focus of the shot was undoubtedly her facial expression. Expressing her joy at the sundae, Kaley scrunched up her face, closing her eyes and pouting her lips. Adding to the adorableness of the shot, the expression matched the picture behind her, which featured a black-and-white photograph of a little girl making almost the exact same face.

Within 45 minutes, the upload had already earned over 42,000 likes and around 360 comments, with many expressing their shock that this was the first time Kaley experienced the famous sundae.

“Whatttt Friendlys is the best!!!” one fan gushed.

“First time??!!!! Omg. It’s my entire childhood, momma was a waitress there love,” added fellow actress Beth Behrs of 2 Broke Girls fame.

Other followers were sure to offer their compliments on the sweet shot instead.

“I love your naturalness,” raved one fan, along with three red heart emoji,

“Oh God so perfect,” added a second awestruck follower, complementing his comment with the crying emoji, the laughing with tears emoji, and several red hearts as well.

In addition to the post, Kaley also shared with fans a new Instagram story that showed her with three friends outside of the restaurant. Above the trio is a sticker that reads “nostalgia” in blue and yellow letters.

Though Friendly’s offers many food options, such as burgers, pancakes, and sandwiches, it is arguably most known for its ice cream offerings. The restaurant not only has a separate menu for ice cream, highlighting its 22 offered flavors but even offers an ice-cream only take-out window in a number of locations.

Though the location of the Friendly’s was not tagged, the restaurant is predominantly located on the east coast. In addition, the Flight Attendant star was recently in New York, where she claimed she was having the “most fun ever” while bundled up in a puffer jacket and Uggs, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.