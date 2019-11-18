Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Cassidy Is Engaged To Ben Wierda

Kathie Lee Gifford‘s 26-year-old daughter, Cassidy Gifford, got engaged to Ben Wierda this weekend. Kathie, a former TODAY host, shared her excitement for the happy couple along with an adorable photo of Cassidy and Ben on Instagram today, which her fans seemed to love.

The photo on Kathie’s Instagram feed showed Cassidy and Ben standing in front of a beautiful display of lights strung through trees and lanterns at night. The Twisted Sisters star looked lovely in a tight, navy-colored, short-sleeved dress or top that hugged her lean figure. In the photo, which only shows the couple from the waist up, Cassidy was leaning in to hug her fiance closely, making it hard to see most of her outfit. She accessorized the outfit with a gold-chained shoulder bag and some dainty earrings. With her blond hair swept behind her head, Cassidy flashed a giant and genuine smile at the camera.

Ben looked handsome and clean-cut in a white button-down shirt and an open navy-colored suit jacket. He wrapped his arms around his bride-to-be, revealing a gold watch on his wrist. He also had a huge smile on his face.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” Kathie wrote in her caption. “I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!”

The adorable post garnered over 40,000 likes in just eight hours, as well as more than 1,000 comments. Many of Kathie’s fans and friends left congratulations and compliments for the sweet couple.

“Congratulations!!! So happy for all of you!!” former TODAY executive producer Tammy Filler wrote, along with a champagne bottle and glasses emoji.

Kathie’s former longtime TODAY co-host, Hoda Kotb, said she was “over the moon” for Cassidy and Ben.

Kris Jenner, Jill Martin and Joy Bauer were also among a number of famous people to congratulate the couple.

“Nice work Kathie, you and Frank have raised an amazing God loving young woman. Congratulations to both of you,” one fan said.

“This is so fabulous I am so happy for them true love and you will be a great mother in law I love it,” another user added.

While the engagement may have been a pleasant surprise for some of Kathie’s fans, she reportedly had a pretty good idea that Ben would pop the question days beforehand. In an appearance on Access Daily, she revealed that an engagement was coming.

“Cassidy’s probably going to get pretty engaged pretty darn soon too, I got a feeling,” she said. “They’ve known each other since they were 11 and 14, so it’s good. It’s a happy time for us.”