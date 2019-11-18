Sara Sampaio Rocks A Zebra-Print Bikini Top & Soaks Up The Rays

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio, shared a new bikini pic with her Instagram fans today. The photo was cropped, so only her bikini top was visible. She opted for a white ensemble with black zebra-print, with matching black halter straps. The stunner was seen posing while propping herself up with her left elbow, as she placed her hand by her neck. It appeared that Sara was laying on her stomach on a piece of gray, outdoor furniture.

The model opted for natural-looking makeup, which included glossy pink lipstick. However, she didn’t seem to be wearing much else, as her freckles could be seen on her face. Plus, her eyelids looked bare, as she showed off her natural beauty. Sara gave a flirty look with her lips slightly parted, while rocking a pair of wireless earbuds. She also pulled her hair back into a casual, high bun.

The model also kept things simple in the accessories department, and didn’t seem to be wearing any jewelry. Behind her, you could see green trees with a bright blue sky. Sara tilted her head slightly to her left, and seemed to be blocking the sun that was behind her. The glow of the sun lit up the left side of her face.

Fans poured in with their many compliments for the model.

“You are an angel sent from above!!!” declared a follower.

“That face and those eyes sooo out shine the Cali [sun]!!” exclaimed an admirer, using the sun emoji.

Others referred to the captions.

“No one can beat your beauty neither,” suggested a fan.

“It’s 37 degrees in New York City where I’m at,” shared a fourth Instagram user.

It certainly looked like Sara was taking advantage of the sunny weather, although it’s hard to know if it was enough sun to work on her tan. But according to her prior interview with the Daily Mail, tanning doesn’t seem to be a big problem for the Portuguese bombshell.

“I tan very easily. I always wear SPF50+ sun cream, however, I still go very dark brown. This means that if I’m at the beach, I wear a smaller bikini to avoid too many tan lines,” she revealed.

In addition, Sara shared another bikini photo with her social media fans that showed her in a pink ensemble. The post was from the past summer, and she was seen smiling widely as she tugged at her bikini bottoms. The top was structured, and the bottoms had a low cut. Her hair was slicked back and wet, as she rocked a gold pendant necklace. The water reached her upper thighs, and it glittered in the sunlight.