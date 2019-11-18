Hannah Brown Makes A Dig At Ex Jed Wyatt At The CMA’s

Hannah Brown likes real musicians.

Hannah Brown was a vision in white at the 2019 Country Music Awards in Nashville. The former Bachelorette is currently competing with her pro partner Alan Bersten on Dancing with the Stars. Brown seemed to really enjoy herself at the CMA’s and even made a clever dig at her ex Jed Wyatt during an interview, according to People.

The shade that Brown threw at Wyatt came during an interview with reporter Carissa Culiners. In the interview, Culiners gushes about how beautiful the star looked in her dress and joked that Brown was certain to have no problem finding a man while looking like that.

“You’re finding a husband tonight, girl. She’s ready to get married,” Culiners said.

Smiling broadly Brown said “I do love country music. And a real musician.

The two then broke into laughter about the dig that was clearly intended for Wyatt, Brown’s former fiance. Wyatt, a struggling musician from Nashville, was one of the many men to come onto The Bachelorette with the intention of winning over Brown. While Brown formed a strong connection with several of the men on the show, it ultimately came down to Wyatt and fan favorite Tyler Cameron. Brown chose Wyatt and the pair became engaged.

However, their engagement didn’t last long because Brown ultimately discovered that Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting for him back home the entire time he was on the show. His intention was not to fall in love with Brown, but rather to gain media exposure and boost his career. He also intended to get back with his former girlfriend after getting off the show. Her trust in him broken, Brown called off the engagement.

Brown has remained single since the end of her engagement with Wyatt and has said that her primary focus right now is on Dancing with the Stars. During a recent interview, she said that she’s not in a place right now where she’s even thinking about dating, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I’ve just been dancing, and then I go to sleep. And then I try to tend to my wounds,” she joked, referencing her grueling dance practices.

Wyatt, on the other hand, has kept a low profile since the show and has only had positive things to say about Brown in the press.

“I know she’s so motivated and so quick to learn how to do anything. I have no doubt that she’ll do well there. I do wish her the best,” he said of Brown’s success.