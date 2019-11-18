NeNe Leakes Teases That Her ‘RHOA’ Return Is The Real ‘Premiere’ Of The Bravo Show

NeNe Leakes recently shared that she is ready to give her fans the premiere they want as she returns to Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Glee alum sat out the first two episodes of RHOA when the reality series premiered for Season 12 in early November. According to Hollywood Life, Leakes took a promotional moment to make a shady post about her return to the show. In an Instagram post of Leakes wearing her outfit from the ladies’ cast photo, Leakes insisted that her episode was the “premiere” for the show. The comment comes after the first two episodes of the new season already aired. Leakes also said that the episodes she wasn’t a part of didn’t count as the real Bravo show in her eyes.

“Just like DAT’ she’s back for the PREMIERE of RHOA TOMORROW @ 8pm on Bravo! They tried real hard on the pre-show hunni but it didn’t work! The #HBIC #OG #the1 See y’all tomorrow,” Leakes said in the post.

In the comment section of the post, fans agreed with Leakes’ sentiments. One fan even referred to the show as a “snooze fest” during the first two episodes and said that Leakes’ return will bring the “real show” to light. Another fan said that the show hasn’t been the same without Leakes, and they are glad that she will be appearing on the upcoming episode.

It was reported back in July that Leakes would be making a late return to RHOA for Season 12. While the cause for Leakes’ delayed return remains unknown to the public, Leakes’ cast members, such as Kenya Moore, have said that the issue was between Leakes and Bravo’s producers. At one point, it was unclear if Leakes would even appear in Season 12. Leakes is one of the show’s longest-running cast members, appearing in 11 of the show’s 12 seasons.

Leakes’ return is slated to stir up drama with her fellow cast members. Cynthia Bailey recently spoke to HL and said that the feud between Moore and Leakes will be a pivotal part of the season. While the two were feuding in Season 11, things will reportedly escalate on the show since Moore has learned that her estranged husband, Marc Daly, was speaking to Leakes and her husband, Gregg, during their marriage.

“I will say the drama in the relationship between NeNe and Kenya … goes a little deeper than what seems to be on the surface. Their confrontation, hands down, has got to be the most explosive of the season for sure,” Bailey said.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo at 8 pm EST on Sunday.