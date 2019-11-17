Sofia Richie Stretches Out On The Beach In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

Sofia Richie stunned her 5.9 million Instagram followers with yet another post where she stretched out on the beach in a skimpy swimsuit.

In the first snap of the quadruple update, Sofia laid out on the pristine sandy beach in a minuscule yellow bikini. The bikini had a standard triangle style top that covered her assets while still showing off a massive amount of cleavage, and two thin strings tied around her neck. The bottoms likewise had thin string ties on either side. Sofia placed on hand on the sand, holding up her body, while the other hand tugged at the strings on her hip. She crossed her legs slightly in a way that emphasized her hourglass physique and stared straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face.

The beach beauty’s hair was tousled, and the waves lapped at the shore in the background. The sky was a vibrant blue filled with fluffy white clouds, and there was a gathering of palm trees visible in the background as well.

In the second post in the series, Sofia posed with one hand behind her head, further flaunting her curves. She turned her face away from the camera for the third shot, allowing her profile to shine while she tucked some hair behind her ear.

In the fourth and final shot, which featured a different filter or lighting than the previous three snaps, Sofia tipped her head back and turned her face towards the sun. Her blond locks cascaded down as the sun shone on her face. She parted her lips slightly and looked like a total bombshell as the water came up around her bronzed body.

Sofia’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot beach snaps, and the post received over 300,500 likes within just three hours. Many of her fans shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

“When your casual snaps could be a whole cover shoot,” one fan said.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” another fan added.

Another fan couldn’t get over the stunning shots, and commented, “omg she’s blessing us with this.”

“This is beyond,” one follower simply said.

The series of shots was similar to a previous post that Sofia shared, in which she rocked a scandalous one-piece white swimsuit on the beach. She rocked several poses in that impromptu photoshoot as well, spreading out on the sand and flaunting her insane curves for the camera.