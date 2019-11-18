‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Rocks A Gold Bikini To Enjoy Unseasonably Warm Weather

Maitland Ward made the most of a hot November day by slipping on a shiny two-piece.

Maitland Ward flashed a lot of skin while rocking a gold string bikini in her latest Instagram photo. The 42-year-old former Boy Meets World star shared the stunning snapshot with her 924,000 followers on Sunday afternoon, and she revealed that she had a good excuse for stepping outside wearing nothing but her skimpy, eye-catching swimwear. According to the flame-haired actress, it was an extremely hot day.

Maitland’s tiny two-piece was constructed out of a brilliant gold lamé fabric. It featured a triangle top with small cups that could barely contain her ample cleavage. The right side of the halter-style bathing suit top was also slightly scrunched up, making it cover even less of her chest.

The bottoms of the metallic swimsuit were a hip-hugger style that sat low on Maitland’s torso. She was grasping the garment’s strings in her fingers and slightly pulling on them. Her fingernails were painted a vibrant shade of red.

Maitland’s bikini did an excellent job of showcasing her impressive figure and flawless pale skin. It showed off her toned stomach and slender frame, as well as a peek of her shapely thighs.

The gold bathing suit combined with Maitland’s scarlet locks gave the photo an autumnal look. The actress wore her shoulder-length tresses swept to the side, and the slightly curled ends of her hair made it look voluminous and glamorous.

For her beauty look, Maitland went somewhat natural by rocking a rosy lip and minimal eye makeup. The outdoor lighting really made her shining, light blue eyes pop.

In the caption of her post, Maitland Ward joked that she decided to “break out the gold” and go outside to make the most of the unseasonably hot fall weather. She revealed that the temperature was 90 degrees when she posed for the bikini photo.

Maitland’s decision to rock a bathing suit in the middle of November earned her more than 13,000 Instagram likes in just 40 minutes. Her followers also expressed their admiration for numerous aspects of her look, including her hair, eyes, body, and taste in swimwear.

“I love blue eyes and red hair,” wrote one fan.

“You look absolutely amazing and that bikini is so fierce!!” another remarked.

“I love your curves! So gorgeous and sexy!” a third Instagram user gushed.

“Only you could improve gold!!” commented a fourth admirer.

While it was more than warm enough for Maitland Ward to wear a bikini outdoors over the weekend, she’s been a bit more covered up in some of her recent social media photos. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently managed to find a way to sex up one of her sweaters by wearing it without a bra.