NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Doesn’t Think He Will Sign With Another Team After Workout

Colin Kaepernick’s agent is apparently not too optimistic about the quarterback’s chances of returning to the NFL after this weekend’s public workout.

The league had hastily organized a workout for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, but Kaepernick backed out of the event and held his own workout when the league would not allow it to be opened to the public and taped by media. Kaepernick said he wanted the workout to be as transparent as possible, and the last-minute change in plans appeared to work in his favor as video of his crisp passing spread quickly afterward.

But the strong performance still may not be enough to get Kaepernick on a path back to the league. The very messy situation regarding the workout led to criticism both for the league and Kaepernick, marring what was the quarterback’s first public action since his final season. It led to accusations that Kaepernick was not serious about returning, but instead only trying to seek attention for himself.

Jeff Nalley, Kaepernick’s agent, told the NFL Network that the situation may end up hurting his client in his bid to sign with another NFL team.

Kaepernick has said for years that he is ready to play in the NFL again, despite not taking a snap since the 2016 season when he lost his starting job with the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback’s backers say that he is being blackballed for his national anthem protest, and Kaepernick filed a lawsuit claiming that league owners were conspiring to keep him out of the league. The two sides settled earlier this year for an undisclosed sum.

After his workout on Saturday, Kaepernick reiterated that he was ready to return and called on owners to give him a chance.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said, via ESPN. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

There had been some rumors of teams interested in Kaepernick, but there are no confirmed reports that any team is considering signing him.