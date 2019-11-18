Ariel Winter Stuns In A Black Minidress In Throwback Photos From Co-Star Nolan Gould’s Birthday Bash

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter is sharing more photos from her co-star Nolan Gould’s 21st birthday party last month, and fans are absolutely loving the new snaps. On Sunday afternoon, the brunette beauty updated her Instagram page with four never-before-seen snapshots from Nolan’s rambunctious birthday bash in Vegas, and dazzled her massive following with her flawless party look.

The new snaps saw Ariel looking fabulous in a little black dress as the gorgeous starlet partied the night away alongside her pal and colleague. The Sofia the First star put on a very seductive display in the chic sleeveless number, which was a bodycon fit design that hugged her curves.

Nolan was present in every photo right alongside his friend and co-worker, and the two looked very chummy as they cozied up for the shots. The man of the hour wore black trousers and an eye-catching white jacket — one sporting an intricate floral print in an elegant, understated shade of gray. The trendy garment was adorned with bright-red zipper details that added a splash of color to his outfit. Underneath the snazzy jacket, he wore a black T-shirt that matched his trousers.

As Ariel detailed in the caption of her post, the photos were taken during the first night of the birthday festivities, when the group partied at the famous TAO nightclub.

“There are many more photos to come from other nights,” she teased her fans, referring to Nolan as “baby brother” in a nod to their Modern Family characters, siblings Alex and Luke Dunphy.

Ariel cut a very sophisticated figure in the classy minidress. The snug one-shoulder item featured stylish lace-up details running across the front and emphasized her fierce physique with its snug fit. The dark-haired beauty was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting a chic glam that harmonized with the refined tone of her apparel. She highlighted her naturally beautiful features with a shimmering dark eyeshadow and a dark eyeliner, and wore dramatically curled faux eyelashes. The 21-year-old hottie also rocked a bold ruby lipstick that plumped up her full lips. She styled her raven tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks fall down her back in an unruly manner.

The merry duo appeared to be having a fantastic time, as shown in the attention-grabbing photos. The first snap in the bunch showed Ariel and Nolan snuggling up in an adorable pose that spoke volumes about their close friendship. Nolan had his hand around Ariel’s waist in a gallant, protective gesture. He wore a massive silver ring on his finger, one that appeared to be skull-shaped. His eyes were closed and his cheek was pressed against her forehead as the two were locked in a sweet hug. Meanwhile, Ariel was looking directly into the camera with a radiant expression on her face. She clasped a champagne chute in her elegantly manicured hand and sported a bright-green plastic bracelet inscribed with the club’s name on her wrist.

The second photo was a close-up view of the same scene, with the added difference that both Ariel and Nolan were facing the camera. The birthday boy flashed a big smile as he hugged his friend, holding his hand on Ariel’s shoulder. A swipe to the next slide showed Nolan leaning against a large three-tier novelty cake with a confident smile of satisfaction, while Ariel glanced at him admiratively as she held up the cake. The fourth and final pic saw Ariel striking a dramatic pose as she shot a beaming smile to the camera, all the while kneeling down in front of Nolan with her hands clasped together in a prayer-like gesture.

As expected, fans were thrilled to see the two Hollywood stars partying it up in Vegas. The photos raked up over 190,000 likes, in addition to a little shy of 300 comments.

“Looking good Ariel,” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji.

“Can I like these photos more than once?!” quipped a second fan.

“Baby bro looks like he is enjoying being 21 good thing you are holding him up lol,” penned another Instagrammer.

“There should be a Modern Family spin off with the two of you sharing an apartment,” opined a fourth follower.

This is not the first time that Ariel has shared photos from Nolan’s birthday bash. Last week, the stunning actress wowed fans with a pair of photos that showed her looking spectacular in a blue Bardot minidress during another night of the birthday festivities.

As fans will remember, Ariel celebrated her own 21st anniversary in Vegas earlier this year.