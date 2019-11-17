Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin Posts Photo With Rumored New Boyfriend, Her Ex-Husband Weighs In

Former Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin took to Instagram on Saturday and seemingly made her relationship Instagram official.

The photo showed Bristol alongside Janson Moore at a Texas A&M football game. According to a report from People, Janson was formerly a quarterback for the team.

In the photo, Bristol is wearing a pair of jeans along with a Texas A&M shirt. Over the shirt, she is wearing a jean jacket. She wears her long brown hair down. Beside her stands Janson, who is also sporting his Texas A&M gear, opting for a gray sweatshirt. The two are smiling for the camera.

The mom-of-three didn’t share any words with her caption, opting instead for an emoji with hearts for eyes. The photo had over 54,000 likes and plenty of positive comments from her followers.

Bristol’s mom, Sarah Palin, commented on the photo and included a football emoji.

Lindsie Chrisley, who co-hosts the Coffee Convos podcast with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, also commented on the photo writing, “Okeyyyyy!” along with two emojis with hearts for eyes.

Janson Moore also posted a photo of the two together to his own Instagram account. For his caption, though, he posted “James 1:17” as his caption.

According to the report from People, the Bible verse reads, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.”

Janson’s photo had over 1,900 likes and the comments on the photo that he posted of himself with Bristol were also overwhelmingly positive. It appears that many people are happy for the two and love seeing them each post a picture together.

This relationship would mark the first for Bristol since her divorce from Dakota Meyer. The two share two daughters together. Bristol also has a son from a previous relationship. Earlier this year, Bristol took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself with her three kids. She and Dakota divorced last year and during her short time on Teen Mom OG, some of that played out on-screen.

Dakota took to his own Instagram account over the weekend for an Instagram question and answer session. One person asked Dakota how he feels about Bristol dating.

“I couldn’t be happier for them,” Dakota answered, according to a report from The Blast.

Bristol joined the cast of Teen Mom OG after Farrah Abraham left the show. While viewers enjoyed Bristol’s story, she decided to leave after sharing her story for only one season.