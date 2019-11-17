Chris Brown’s Rumored Baby Mama Ammika Harris Gets Compared To Karrueche Tran On Instagram

Chris Brown’s rumored girlfriend and baby mama, Ammika Harris, recently clapped back at a fan who compared the model to actress Karrueche Tran.

Harris recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram for her 380,000 followers to see. In the Instagram slideshow, Harris is looking at the camera while rocking a natural makeup look. The model has on almost no makeup, except for her lipstick. In her caption, she shares with her followers that she is wearing Hover, which is a lipstick from MAC Cosmetics. Her hair is also styled straight in the photos with a center part.

While Harris received more than 40,000 likes and more than 300 comments for her Instagram post, one fan’s comment caught the model’s attention. According to Hollywood Life, one of Harris’ commenters couldn’t help but wonder if Harris was changing her appearance to emulate Tran’s looks.

“Why do you always go over your lip line? You look just like Chris Brown’s ex the one that plays on that nail show,” the follower wrote, referring to Tran’s show, Claws.

Harris commented back in her comments section and shared that she wasn’t intentionally trying to look like Brown’s ex.

“I actually don’t,” she answered with a distressed winking emoji. “my lips shape like that tho.”

Harris’ comments were reposted by The Shade Room’s Instagram account. In the comments under the repost, some fans agreed with the comment that Harris and Tran have similar facial features.

“She does look like Karruecche,” one fan claimed.

“He definitely has a type but Karreuche is no Ammika. Couldn’t ever,” another fan chimed in.

Brown and Tran dated from 2011 to 2015. The pair ended their tumultuous relationship after Tran learned that Brown fathered his daughter, Royalty Brown, with another woman while the couple was still together. Tran has since moved on to dating NFL star Victor Cruz. Brown began dating Harris last year, and the two have been on and off since they began dating.

While some Instagram commenters focused on how Harris looked similar to Tran in her photos, others felt that her plump lips were due to her rumored pregnancy. The Instagram influencer sparked rumors earlier this year that she was expecting Brown’s second child. While Brown has referred to Harris as his “BM” or “baby mama” in the past, neither he nor Harris has confirmed nor denied that they are having a child together. However, multiple outlets have shared that the pair is expecting a baby boy.

Tran nor Brown has yet to make a statement about the social media comments.