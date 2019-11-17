Curvy Bombshell Iskra Lawrence Shows Off Blue Bra Under Open Shirt At Hollywood Party

Iskra Lawrence is getting high marks for her fashion at a recent Hollywood party, where the curvy model rocked a blue satin jumpsuit with an open top that showed off her blue bra underneath.

The Daily Mail caught pictures of Lawrence’s appearance at the Vitals Protein Collagen party in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The model posed for pictures and spent some time with fellow model Camille Kostek, earning some high marks from the outlet for her look.

The report noted that the 29-year-old model is pregnant and was glowing during her appearance, praising her outfit for how it perfectly accentuated her body.

“Iskra is pregnant and showing off the benefits of having such a womanly body this plunging striped pajama like jumpsuit,” the report noted. “The key piece of this outfit is her peek-a-boo lace bra which keeps the whole look fun and not overly flashy.”

Lawrence showed off some of her outfit on Instagram, sharing a pre-party picture as she got ready at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills. The snap was a big with with Iskra’s fans, getting more than 80,000 likes in just two hours and attracting thousands of supportive comments.

Many of Iskra’s fans were impressed with her pregnancy looks, noting that she proudly showed off her small but growing baby bump.

“I’m so excited for you to flaunt and flash that baby and belly!!!!,” one fan wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji. “Making so many statements!!!”

“Keep killing it!! You’re one of the reasons I feel more and more confident everyday,” another fan noted.

Iskra is a veteran of the bra-underneath-an-open-shirt look. As The Inquisitr noted, she wore a similar outfit to The Color Factory Pop Up Museum in New York City earlier this year, showing off a hint of a black lace bra underneath an unbuttoned tiger print shirt and earning some high praise for it showed off her curves. Lawrence has earned social media superstardom and a promotional deal with fashion company Aerie thanks in large part to her unconventional body size. Lawrence proudly shows off her curves, even though her size nearly kept her out of the industry.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Lawrence recounted how she reached the final of Elle’s “Search for a Supermodel,” but wasn’t able to follow up the success with a modeling deal due to her unconventional body shape.

“That was my break into the industry – I was doing modeling shoots, doing some fashion shows, but it was very tough for me at that age. I didn’t have a typical model body shape,” she shared. “I had hips even at that young age, and I eventually got dropped because I couldn’t change the way my body was.”