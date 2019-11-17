Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In White Crop Top And Tight Yoga Pants

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom shared a sizzling snap with her 8.4 million Instagram followers that had them drooling over her dangerous curves.

In the snap, Anna rocked an athletic outfit that highlighted her voluptuous curves to perfection. On top, the blond beauty donned a tight white crop top that was so snug it appeared to be painted on. The top had long sleeves and a high neckline that hid her cleavage, but it clung to her curves and revealed a sliver of her toned stomach. She paired the crop top with some high-waisted pale gray leggings that were likewise super form-fitting.

The leggings stretched high on her hips and over her thighs, accentuating her curves. The blond bombshell tugged slightly on the waistband of her pants, staring off into the distance. Her blond locks were down in voluminous curls as she posed in front of a barren forest in Sweden. The crisp white hue of her top and the pastel shade of her pants contrasted with the dark background she stood in front of, making her seem like a breath of fresh air in the wintery Swedish landscape.

Her makeup was neutral, and she rocked a slight smoky eye paired with nude lips and flawless skin. Just a hint of highlighted popped on her cheek to draw attention to her bone structure.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and it quickly racked up over 51,900 likes within just one hour. She kept the caption very simple, just adding an emoji of a flexing arm to go with her sizzling athletic gear. Many of her fans shared their thoughts on the stunning snap in the comments section.

“Fantastic beautiful angel amazing body,” one follower said.

Another fan added “Anna, you’re so beautiful it’s not funny. No woman can hold a candle to you!!!!!!” followed by a string of emoji including hear eye emoji and hearts.

“Looking gorgeous as always,” another fan said.

Yet another follower responded to the emoji she used in her caption, and commented “wow you look so so phenomenal as always! Strong and beautiful @annanytrom a angel.” The fan paired the comment with a few emoji, including the same flexing arm emoji that she used.

While the Swedish stunner often rocks workout gear, she also gets dolled up in regular clothing from time to time. Just a day ago, the bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a form-fitting mini dress that showed off her insane body.