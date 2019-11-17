‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Announces She Is ‘Handing Over’ Her Instagram Account

Amber Portwood hasn’t been posting too much to social media since her July arrest, but on Sunday, the Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to announce that she was “handing over” her Instagram account.

With the post, Amber shared a photo of herself along with her oldest child, daughter Leah. The photo showed the two celebrating Leah’s recent birthday on which she turned 11-years-old. In the photo, Amber is wearing a long sleeve gray shirt and has her hair in a ponytail. She is wearing her glasses in the photo. Her daughter is sitting on her lap and the two are sharing a hug as they smile for the camera.

In front of them sits a cake with green icing along the outer edges. In pink icing “Happy birthday Leah” is written with an exclamation point with a heart. Two candles are on top of the cake beneath the writing to show Leah’s age. Around the cake are confetti sprinkles.

With the photo, Amber explained her decision to hand over her account, explaining that the photo of her and her daughter was from the day before.

“Last photo with me and this beautiful little lady yesterday. I’m going to hand over my Instagram so I won’t have to worry about negativity and to move forward in a positive light. You can still contact me though. I will get certain messages,” Amber wrote. She included the hashtags “sending love” and “beautiful souls” and wrote after the hashtags “always.” She also included a black heart emoji with her post as well as an emoji of red lips.

To ensure she didn’t endure any negativity on the post, Amber didn’t allow for comments to be posted. However, followers were still able to like the photo and within two hours of it being posted, it had been “liked” over 67,000 times including by her Teen Mom OG cast mate Catelynn Lowell.

Two days prior to her post, she shared another post to Instagram in which she talked about having to “move forward.”

“I have to be done with this for myself to evolve and move forward. This is not worth me or my family’s stress. We are moving on while I am getting the help I need to better myself and live a healthy life,” she wrote in part alongside a photo of a quote.

The two new posts come days after Amber took to her social media to share posts celebrating her daughter’s birthday.