Donald Trump Will Resign Before Being Impeached And Cite Health Reasons, Democratic Strategist Predicts

Donald Trump will resign from office before he can be impeached and cite health reasons for his departure from office, a Democratic strategist is predicting.

Jon Cooper, the chairman of the Democratic Coalition and a frequent Trump critic, took to Twitter on Sunday to predict that the president will leave office voluntarily before he could be impeached. He also predicted that Trump would cite health reasons, appearing to follow up on speculation about the president’s unplanned visit to Walter Reed for what the White House said was a portion of his regular annual physical.

Cooper had previously retweeted a report from CNN that the hospital’s medical staff did not get prior notice that Trump would be coming, indicating that the visit was not routine.

Cooper’s prediction seemed to have some backing from the CNN report, which noted that Trump’s visit to Walter Reed was shrouded in secrecy.

“The President’s motorcade drove to the medical center unannounced, with reporters under direction not to report his movement until they arrived Saturday at Walter Reed,” the report noted. “Trump typically takes the Marine One helicopter to Walter Reed, but on Saturday’s clear-skied day, the President opted for the motorcade.”

The report has given way to some theories that Trump may be experiencing a more serious health problem than the White House is letting on, including what appear to be unsourced reports claiming that he was suffering chest pain.

Cooper has made other predictions that Trump will resign the presidency if the pressure grows too great. He has previously shared reports in 2017 that “resignation talks” had started, and has frequently called on Trump to resign.

PREDICTION: Donald Trump will resign from office before he can be impeached, citing health reasons. — Jon Cooper ???????? (@joncoopertweets) November 17, 2019

Loading...

Others have made similar predictions about Trump leaving office if the pressure grows too great. Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter for Trump’s best-selling book, The Art of the Deal, has repeatedly said he believes it is Trump’s nature to give up if a situation is too difficult for him.

“Like all bullies, Trump is a coward. If he believes he can get a deal to avoid prison, I do think he could resign,” Schwartz wrote on Twitter. “He is facing a grim future and the rats are close to abandoning the sinking ship.”

Cooper has taken steps to pressure Trump amid the ongoing House impeachment hearings. He is a founder of the Impeachment Task Force, a group of political figures, celebrities, and social media figures who amplify messages on damaging developments during impeachment.