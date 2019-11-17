Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Sizzles In Scandalous Silver Bodysuit

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse had her 1.5 million Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling hot snap she took of herself in a scandalous silver bodysuit.

The bodysuit was crafted from a shiny metallic silver material that caught the light. The top dipped low, exposing a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also revealed some NSFW details about Abby’s assets. She layered on several silver necklaces, which drew even more attention to her cleavage, with the shortest being nearly a choker length and the longest dipping all the way to her belly.

The suit was so tight that it looked painted on, and the bottom stretched high over Abby’s hips. The sides of the suit were cut all the way up to her waist, leaving just a small sliver of fabric to cover certain portions of her physique. Her toned stomach was on full display in the snap, and her bronzed skin contrasted with the silver swimsuit. She finished off the look by adding a bangle to her upper arm. She looks to be pulling down a pair of distressed jeans.

Abby’s long blond locks tumbled down her back, and she rocked a neutral makeup look consisting of bronze and gold shades on her eyes and soft pink gloss on her lips. The post was an ad for the online retailer Fashion Nova, which Abby clarified in the caption. She posed in front of a white wall in the shot, which allowed her beauty to shine even more.

Abby’s fans couldn’t get enough of the scandalous bodysuit, or the way that Abby’s body looked in it. The comments section was filled with praise for the blond beauty from Australia.

“You’re definitely a unicorn because I cant believe how gorgeous you are,” one follower said, referencing the emoji she opted to use in the caption of the post.

“Nice bodysuit and the perfect woman wearing it my love,” another fan added.

Her followers continued to shower her with praise, and one fan said “beautiful body! Amazing bodysuit! Gorgeous!”

“Bodysuits always look incredible on you. Shows off your curves so well,” another fan added.

This isn’t the first silver look that Abby has shared recently. Just a few days ago, she posted a snap of herself in a skimpy silver dress that was covered in sequins and left very little to the imagination. Her cleavage was on full display in the look, which also had a scandalously high slit that exposed her toned, tanned legs.