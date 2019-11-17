Hannah Palmer Strikes Sexy Poses In A White Bikini

Hannah Palmer turned up the heat in a new Instagram video, as she rocked a white string bikini. The stunner was seen striking a variety of sexy poses, with the clip starting off with Hannah posing on her knees and playing with her hair. The swimsuit that she wore was white with bright blue trim and straps, and the bottoms featured a thong-style cut. The top was arguably a little small, as her underboob was seen falling out from time to time.

This update was a promo for Bang Energy Drink, and the clips of Hannah were interspersed with shots of the product. Toward the end of the clip, the blond was seen taking a big drink, as she closed her eyes and held the can with her left hand.

Throughout the rest of the clip, Hannah showed off her figure in a variety of poses. At one point, she was seen with her arms extended above her. She also sat with her back curved on the edge of a gray structure.

It appeared that the shoot happened at night, with the backdrop being completely dark. The exact location of the shoot was a mystery, although it appeared that she was posing indoors in front of large windows. Hannah wore her hair down with a heavy right part, and she rocked light pink lipstick and white eyeshadow. Her skin seemed to glow, as she continued to serve up sexy vibes throughout.

Fans gushed about the bombshell in the comments section.

“Looking absolutely amazing and beautiful, dear Hannah. Appreciate you,” wrote a follower.

“White bikini trimmed in the color of your eyes…fantastic!” noted an admirer.

“You must be from another planet because your beauty is unreal!!!” gushed a fan.

“I’m sorry were you advertising something?” joked a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not unusual for Hannah to share these sizzling videos, which are shot by Bang Energy Drink. But it seems like for some people, seeing the model is enough to distract them.

In addition, the model shared another video earlier this month. She was serving sultry looks in a blue bikini, as she posed outdoors. She was seen in front of a colorful wall covered in graffiti as she got flirty for the clip. Hannah tugged at the front of her top, while the wind blew her hair.

Several of the clips showed her from different angles, with the ocean and palm trees visible in the backdrop.