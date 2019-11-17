Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor Shares First Photo As A Married Woman: ‘Mrs. Barbara’

Devon Windsor is a married woman, as the gorgeous blonde has just announced on Instagram. The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel wed heartthrob Johnny Dexter (“Dex”) Barbara on Friday, November 16, on the Caribbean island of St. Barths. To celebrate the happy occasion, Devon took to Instagram to post her very first photo as a married woman, to the delight of her scores of admirers.

Shared with fans on Saturday afternoon, the snapshot saw the newlyweds posing for a very romantic shot as they celebrated their love in the paradisaical setting. Snapped at the beach, the two lovebirds were locked in a tender embrace, snuggling up for a gorgeous couple’s shot as they leaned in for a kiss. The happy couple donned trendy beach apparel and looked very much in love as they cozied up before the camera.

Devon wore an elegant white swimsuit that appeared to be channeling the bridal theme of the shot. The chic one-piece was an open-back design and sported high-waist, high-cut bottoms that perfectly showcased her incredible curves. The gorgeous blonde had her back turned to the camera, putting her pert derriere on display as she posed in her husband’s arms. A white band inscribed with the words, “MRS. BARBARA,” in black font ran across her hips, highlighting her curvy backside.

The Model Squad alum showed a great expanse of fair skin in the backless swimsuit, showing off her spectacular figure in the fashionable garment. Her golden tresses were styled in soft waves that cascaded down in perfectly uniform strands, calling even further attention to her bare back. She topped off the look with trendy sunglasses, ones sporting chunky white frames, and flashed her beautiful engagement ring — which Dex designed himself, according to Page Six. Devon added a whimsical touch with a Chinese parasol umbrella in a matching white color, which completed the list of her accessories.

Meanwhile, Dex was clad in trendy beach shorts that featured an eye-catching leopard print. The proud groom held his hands on his wife’s tiny waist, showing off his brawny arms in the process.

The gorgeous photo offered a splendid view of the sun-kissed island, unveiling a serene seascape — one complete with white glowing sand, frothy waves, and a green tropical stretch of land unfolding in the distance. A white boat floated on the crystal-clear water, which was the same color as the azure sky overhead.

As expected, fans were thrilled to hear the great news and immediately took to the comments section to congratulate Devon and Dex on their nuptials. The photo garnered close to 26,000 likes within the first hour of having been published, in addition to 131 comments. The supermodel captioned the shot with the same words written across her waistband and added the already famous #DEVotedtoDex hashtag that has accompanied all of her wedding-related posts shared over the past week.

Among the people who commented on the photo was fellow model Amanda Wellsh.

“So happy for you guys!! Can’t wait to see you Mrs. Barbara!” wrote the Brazilian model, adding three heart emoji.

“Wishing you endless joy and happiness, love. Congratulations,” penned another Instagrammer, who inserted a string of flattering emoji into their message.

“So happy for you both!!! Congrats,” commented a third Instagram user, followed by a blue heart emoji that appeared to mirror the tranquil seascape.

Devon and Dex tied the knot in the presence of family and friends, including a handful of supermodels such as Olivia Culpo, Cara Santana, Shanina Shaik, and Georgia Fowler. The couple got engaged last June, after dating for two years. Dex popped the question on a private beach in the Bahamas and went to great lengths to impress his bride-to-be. He proposed to Devon by taking her on a romantic hydroplane ride over the beach to reveal the words “Marry Me?” written in the sand.