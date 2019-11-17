Donald Trump Blasts Vice President’s Aide Who Said Ukraine Phone Call Was ‘Inappropriate’

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, described Trump's call with Ukraine as 'unusual and inappropriate' in a closed-door testimony.

Jennifer Williams, who is one of the few White House officials to comply with House Democrats in the ongoing impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, felt the wrath of the president’s tweet attacks on Sunday after it was revealed that she believes there was something amiss in a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president.

According to The Hill, House Democrats released a copy of Williams’ closed-door testimony on Saturday, which revealed that the career foreign service officer — and staffer for Vice President Mike Pence — felt that Trump’s phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky was “unusual and inappropriate.”

Trump launched an attack on Williams on Sunday in a vicious tweet that not only claimed she was wrong about her opinion of the phone call, but also in which the president claimed he didn’t know who Williams is.

“Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement [sic] from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!” Trump tweeted.

Trump followed that tweet with several more, one in which he attacked what he called the “Do Nothing Democrats” and accused them of using the impeachment inquiry as a “partisan weapon,” claiming such a tactic is not good for America.

In the next tweet, he echoed previous assertions that there was never any military funding for Ukraine withheld in exchange for information while reminding his followers that Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials agreed that there was no pressure for anything in the call.

Unlike the anonymous whistleblower whose official complaint essentially jump-started the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry, and several other witnesses who only had second-hand knowledge of the phone call between the two leaders, Williams had first-hand knowledge of the call as she was reportedly listening in when the call took place over the summer.

NEW: Jennifer Williams, Trump’s Russia/Europe adviser, told impeachment investigators that she listened in on the July 25 Trump-Zelensky call and said it was “unusual and inappropriate,” and “shed some light on possible other motivations” for freezing military aid. pic.twitter.com/olA4hIuMbZ — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 16, 2019

Loading...

Williams specifically mentioned during her testimony that she felt certain things said between the two parties on the call were “unusual, and more of a political nature,” compared to other calls made by Trump to foreign leaders.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, House Democrats also released a transcript of closed-door testimony from White House aide and National Security Council member Tim Morrison. His opinion of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky closely matched Williams’ take.

“I was not comfortable with any idea that President Zelensky should allow himself to be involved in our politics,” Morrison said.

Both Morrison and Williams are scheduled to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee this week in the second round of televised public impeachment hearings.