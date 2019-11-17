NFL Rumors: New Orleans Saints Could Take A Chance On Antonio Brown As He Angles For Comeback

Antonio Brown is working toward his return to the NFL and could find a place on the title-contending New Orleans Saints, a new report suggests.

This week, Brown met with officials from the league as part of the investigation into multiple claims of sexual misconduct against him, ESPN reported. It’s not clear how much more remains before the league makes a determination, and it could hand down a fine or suspension to the All Pro wide receiver.

As Fansided’s Who Dat Dish blog noted, the Saints may be willing to take a chance on Brown once the process has completed. The report noted that the Saints are in need of a No. 2 wide receiver behind Michael Thomas, as the combination of Tre’Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, and Ted Ginn Jr. has been less than impressive. The Saints already have a top offense this season, but the addition of Brown could help solidify the team as a top contender in the NFC.

The Saints had a chance to grab a potential difference-maker after the New England Patriots released Josh Gordon, but they did not put in a claim, and he ended up signing with the Seattle Seahawks. As the Fansided report noted, the Saints could still have room for a move.

“That leaves us right where we began, with no No. 2 receiver in sight,” the report noted. “After they passed up on Josh Gordon, maybe Antonio Brown is the right fit. After all, he was the No. 1 in Pittsburgh, Oakland, and No. 2 in New England.”

There would be complications if the Saints — or any other team — were to sign Brown. If the NFL should decide to level a suspension, either for his sexual misconduct allegations or for his actions in trying to push for his release from the Oakland Raiders, Brown would not be able to begin serving it until he signs with a team. The Saints will have six games remaining at the most by the time they would sign Brown.

Brown has also wavered on whether he wants to play this season, twice taking to social media to say that he is done in the NFL before backtracking both times, saying he does hope to sign with another team. The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver took to YouTube this weekend to post a highly-produced video hyping up his comeback to the NFL. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said that they are actively looking for a new home for Brown.