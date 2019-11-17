Young Bae Goes Glam In Unconventional Thigh-High Sparkle Boots

Young Bae shared a new Instagram update yesterday, and it showed her going glam in a pair of unconventional boots. The Black Ink Star was spotted sitting in a black chair at a restaurant, as she sported an all-black look. The most eye-catching part of her outfit was arguably her sparkling boots. They were thigh-high and allowed her to show off her legs. These boots were not traditional, thanks to the top portion being stockings rather than a harder, shoe material. The pair of boots were black with a huge amount of glittering gems, which were clustered around the top of her thighs and by her feet.

The bottom of the boots featured thin heels and a peek-a-boo front. Her dark manicure peeked through. Meanwhile, Young completed her look with a dark turtleneck dress. The black ensemble had long sleeves and a short skirt.

The tattoo artist posed sitting up, as she rested her right arm on the side of the chair. She placed her other hand on top of her thighs and gave a smoldering look with her lips slightly parted. Young’s makeup included pink lipstick, blush, and purple eyeshadow with pink highlights. Her hair was slicked back into a very high ponytail. She accessorized with circular earrings, and without any other jewelry.

The table beside Young had several items on it, including an empty glass bottle and a glass. A black-framed mirror hung on the wall behind her left, while the area was accentuated with wood-colored paneling throughout.

Fans left plenty of compliments in the comments section for the reality TV star.

“You’re the prettiest Korean woman I’ve ever seen in my whole life,” gushed a follower.

“Staaaaaahp playiiiiiiin those are siiiiiick,” raved a fan.

“Super cute u sitting pretty per usual,” observed an admirer.

“I need themmm!!! My my calves are thick af!!! Would they still fit!! Libra issues,” asked a fourth Instagram user, whose question was echoed by many others.

“It’s def our problem lol these are stocking boots. These will fit you perfect,” responded Young.

Previously, the stunner showed off her legs in a different Instagram update from mid-October. Young was seen posing in a polka-dot mini dress, which was black with white dots throughout. It featured sheer sleeves, and she completed the look with a pair of black sneakers. She stood in a room with elegant wainscoting, and placed her hand on an elaborate side table. Young rocked a cat choker necklace, along with a longer charm and a bracelet on her left wrist.